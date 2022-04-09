An artist creates maps of New York or Skyrim in the style of World of Warcraft

Share

The gaming community is already a bit tired of the meme.

Although it has changed slightly over the years, World of Warcraft has a very recognizable visual identity, especially when it comes to its maps. The typical map in the form of parchment, old, brown, a classic of the game that has become a new trend in forums like Reddit thanks to people who do maps of cities and games with the visual style of world of warcraft maps.

To give just one example, among many others, they have recently shared World of Warcraft-style maps of Skyrim and New York on Reddit, and the truth is that they look quite good. In the Skyrim one, we see how outline the region and its different cities with drawings of mountains and paint the map green, yellow or white depending on whether it is a snowy area or one of the Skyrim countryside. No city is missing, from Whiterun to Winterfell to Falkreath. In the margins of the map we see each of the regions with which Skyrim borders that have starred in other installments of the series, such as Cyrodill or Morrowind.

Three quarters of the same thing happens on the New York map, it has the typical visual style of World of Warcraft maps and paint each of the city’s neighborhoods a different color. Be it Queens, Manhattan, Brooklyn or Staten Island. A map on a very small scale for how huge the city is, but also very successful.

It seems that making maps of things “World of Warcraft style” has passed from being a curiosity to becoming a meme which the users of the World of Warcraft section of Reddit are already a little tired of. During April Fool’s Day, a user joked around replicating the meme, but with Westfall, which is a World of Warcraft region.

We’ll see what will be next game or city to fall for the “World of Warcraft-style map” memealthough they are pretty cool. Things as they are. Perhaps some Xbox game after the hypothetical arrival of World of Warcraft on the Microsoft console?

