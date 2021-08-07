“An artist who does many things”

Life as well as death of Moana Pozzi is shrouded in myth. Daughter of a nuclear researcher and a Ligurian housewife, she made her debut in the world of pornography in 1982. Her parents would never have thought that their little girl’s life would be intertwined with that world that was then a real taboo. In her book ‘The philosophy of Moana’, Moana recounted some aspects of her childhood, revealing that: “In the evening they did not let me out and I ran away from the window, they forbade me to read hard books (Moravia was considered obscene) and I did it in secret, they forced me to dress as a college girl and I, leaving home, ran to a friend of mine to put on a miniskirt and high heels. I couldn’t wait to come of age and finally be free! “.

Paolo Conte / Love for his wife Eagle and dedicating it to his father “in Eden”

Moana Pozzi, when she was removed from a children’s program on Rai 2

Rebel, against the tide, Moana Pozzi he was never afraid to have his say. When in 1982 she was entrusted with the management of ‘Tip Tap Club’ on Rai2, an afternoon program dedicated to children, public opinion was scandalized. The work of a hard actress and that of a host of a children’s show were irreconcilable for the thinking at the time, so in the end she was removed from the program. As agi.it recalls, Pozzi released an interview with Roberto D’Agostino and reported on Dagospia in which she declared: “I have been doing a lot of other things outside of pornography, ever since I started my career: I was in porn movies, then I was in a TV show. I believe I have had the merit of demonstrating that this separation, if desired, does not exist. It depends on the person; because then you see that many other girls who do the same job as me can’t go beyond that. It’s nice to be an artist who does so many things, isn’t it? ”.

Loading... Advertisements

READ ALSO:

Raimondo Vianello / From defeated kidney cancer to love for Sandra MondainiMonica Vitti, how are you? / “Alzheimer’s type disease that crumbles memory”

© REPRODUCTION RESERVED