An Assassin’s Creed is offered for only 3 euros (and you can’t say no to him)

Assassin’s Creed is a franchise that never seems to go out of style, especially due to the fact that the latest iteration of the saga – namely Valhalla – is gearing up for a truly crackling 2022, although the end of 2021 will now be graced with truly remarkable themed offers.

The adventure of Eivor is not in fact the only chapter in the Ubisoft series to be loved by an incredible amount of players.

Waiting for March 2022 and the release of The Dawn of Ragnarok, the fans of the saga of Assassin’s Creed they will surely have other ways to pass the wait.

The French publisher has recently decided to give a free gaming weekend for all fans of a particular chapter of the Assassins franchise, to which another chapter is now added in huge discount.

On Ubisoft Store, the publisher has in fact decided to offer users the famous Assassin’s Creed Unity to the almost symbolic figure of just 3 euros.

While not the best chapter of the saga, it is certainly a great way to discover – or rediscover – one of the chapters graced by a very fascinating setting.

Assassin’s Creed Unity tells the story of Arno, a young man who embarks on an extraordinary journey to uncover the occult powers behind the French Revolution.

In Co-op mode, you and your friends will participate in a merciless battle for the fate of an entire nation. Use communication, coordination and a variety of skills to become a true Master Assassin.

Thanks to a number of mods, recently we were also able to see the title set during the French Revolution moving in beautiful 8K resolution.

All time Assassin’s Creed Unity he has also returned to be talked about for the unpleasant events of the Notre-Dame fire a few years ago.

On SpazioGames we have also proposed the ranking of the best chapters of the franchise of Assassin’s Creed, from worst to best.