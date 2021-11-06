An association gives homes in New York to the first who is willing to move

Do you think it is impossible to move to New York at a reasonable price? Well, there is an association that offers beautiful old houses for less than 50,000 dollars, and that every so often – the last time a few years ago – even gives them away to the first willing to move.

None of us, not even in our most optimistic dreams, imagine being able to receive, as a gift and without any scam, a house in New York. Even less so if it is a large wooden house on several floors and in a pretty good area. Well, the point is, we’re wrong. The houses as a gift are there.

The association that promotes this strange system of free homes is called “Circaoldhouse”: there are many of them, and they are mainly in New York – the big apple, the capital of the West as some still call it.

On YouTube, when the association to promote its work publishes home videos, the videos make millions of views. And the comments are the most incredible: there are those who wonder why they do it, who imagine how wonderful it must be to make a nursery, a school, an association or an NGO headquarters in one of these large houses. Everyone, faced with such a dream, has beautiful ideas.

Mireya AciertoGetty Images

The houses of the Circa association are not shacks and do not have any kind of previous problem: they will not fall on your head and no, they are not even bewitched (there are those who comment even wondering about this nonsense) and yet they are made available to the first available person to move.

A little bit, then, is a matter of luck, of flair, of moving fast and, in this way, you get a beautiful home on Long Island. It looks a bit like the Italian 1 euro houses, the ones that the municipalities give away in exchange for renovations. In all these cases, whoever manages to get a house has made a bargain.

