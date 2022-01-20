an asteroid 1 kilometer long is coming

The asteroid (7482) 1994 PC1 it was seen on August 9, 1994 by astronomer Robert H. McNaught of the Australian Observatory in New South Wales and belongs to the Apollo asteroid family. Its dimensions they are around 1,000 meters long and is considered “potentially dangerous” for its characteristics, including speed and impact strength. An asteroid of this size hits planet Earth approximately every 600,000 years, although for the moment the danger is averted. After its passage (7482) 1994 PC1 will shift position and pass over 1.9 million kilometers from Earth, five times farther than the Moon itself, for at least the next two centuries.

Coming asteroid: what is the danger to the Earth?

Although potentially dangerous due to its length, scientists know the path it will take through the orbit, which has been studied and analyzed since 1974. to avoid some kind of catastrophe. The first visit made by this asteroid was almost nine decades ago, exactly on January 17, 1933. The distance was closer, about 1.1 million kilometers from Earth. According to scientists, the next visit will take place on January 18, 2105.

Defending yourself from asteroids: NASA’s solutions

Astronomy explains that in the event that an asteroid hits our planet, theatmosphere would shatter it into billions of pieces, and in most cases no damage would be felt. Likewise, it should be noted that NASA has been studying gods planetary defense programs, called NEOs, which aim to protect the Earth from external threats. A few months ago, NASA planted the first in space large-scale planetary defense test, which through a technological method, manages to deflect asteroids from orbit.