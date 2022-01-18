An asteroid grazes the Earth: what to know and how to see it

In a few hours, a asteroid will touch the Earth. But do not worry, this is not the prelude to the Apocalypse. The celestial body 1994 PC1 – this is its name – will pass more than five times the distance between our planet and the Moon (about 384 thousand kilometers, to be precise) traveling at a speed of 20 thousand kilometers per hour. The asteroid will reach the point near the earth around 22.51 this evening and it will be possible to scrutinize it even with a small telescope.

What is asteroid 1991 PC1

To locate the asteroid 1994 PC1 was the Australian astronomer Robert Mc Naught. The first sighting dates back to about 26 years ago, in the skies of Australia. However, scholars are certain that 1994 PC1 had already “touched” the Earth in 1933 albeit at a sidereal distance of about one million kilometers. NASA has classified it as an Apollo asteroid and, therefore, “ potentially dangerous “In reality, there is no reason to be alarmed since the transit of celestial bodies in the vicinity of our planet is much more frequent than we think. According to a study published in the journal Icarus, in fact, about 50% asteroids coming from the east are not even detectable as they appear as stationary objects in intergalactic space, not to mention that sometimes it is possible to identify them no more than 24 hours after their transit in our skies.

How to see the asteroid