An asteroid grazes the Earth: what to know and how to see it

In a few hours, a asteroid will touch the Earth. But do not worry, this is not the prelude to the Apocalypse. The celestial body 1994 PC1 – this is its name – will pass more than five times the distance between our planet and the Moon (about 384 thousand kilometers, to be precise) traveling at a speed of 20 thousand kilometers per hour. The asteroid will reach the point near the earth around 22.51 this evening and it will be possible to scrutinize it even with a small telescope.
What is asteroid 1991 PC1
To locate the asteroid 1994 PC1 was the Australian astronomer Robert Mc Naught. The first sighting dates back to about 26 years ago, in the skies of Australia. However, scholars are certain that 1994 PC1 had already “touched” the Earth in 1933 albeit at a sidereal distance of about one million kilometers. NASA has classified it as an Apollo asteroid and, therefore, “potentially dangerous“In reality, there is no reason to be alarmed since the transit of celestial bodies in the vicinity of our planet is much more frequent than we think. According to a study published in the journal Icarus, in fact, about 50% asteroids coming from the east are not even detectable as they appear as stationary objects in intergalactic space, not to mention that sometimes it is possible to identify them no more than 24 hours after their transit in our skies.
How to see the asteroid
Since 1994 PC1 is of considerable size – it is about a kilometer wide – it will be possible to observe it with a telescope small size. Alternatively, simply connect to the ANSA Scienza e Tecnica channel, thanks to the live broadcast organized by the Virtual Telescope at 9.00 pm on January 18, with the commentary by astrophysicist Gianluca Masi. According to the INAF website, the rocky asteroid “is counted among the PHAs, the Potentially Hazardous Asteroid. Considering the time period from 1900 to 2194, this passage is the closest after that of January 17, 1933, when it passed (incognito) only 1.12 million km from the Earth. It will become very bright (astronomically speaking), eventually shining like a star of apparent magnitude +10. The orbit of 1994 PC1 is tilted by 33.5 ° on the plane of the Ecliptic and in the phase of approach to the Earth the asteroid will be observable only from the southern hemisphere. Fortunately for us, the situation changes rapidly and on the evening of the flyby it will be clearly visible from Italy as soon as it gets dark, from 6.45 pm onwards. You will need to have a dark sky and a computerized aiming telescope with a low magnification eyepiece (50x is already sufficient). On January 18 the Moon will be practically full, but it will be at an angular distance of about 95 ° from the asteroid, so far enough not to bother too much with its light. “