An asteroid has just touched the earth, the problem is that no one had seen it coming

On October 24, a few days ago, an asteroid the size of a refrigerator touched the Earth, reaching 3,000 kilometers away from Antarctica and then slipping away, continuing its journey. The problem is that we only noticed it 4 hours later.

According to scientists, it is the third asteroid to have come this close to us without hitting us. We had problems detecting it due to its size (2 meters in diameter) and due to the fact that it was approaching from the direction of the Sun.

Science Photo Library – ANDRZEJ WOJCICKIGetty Images

We called it 2021 UA1 but thankfully it was never a threat. Given its size it would have burned in the atmosphere without harming us. According to NASA, an asteroid to be considered dangerous must be at least 140 meters large and must be at least 194.5 million kilometers from us.

To date, NASA has identified approximately 27,000 asteroids in this distance range. 9,800 measure at least 140 m and 890 measure 1 km. The observation and possible defense projects against these rocks are already in action.

This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content at piano.io