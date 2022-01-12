An asteroid is coming (but they won’t make a movie on Netflix)

Neither NASA nor the US military will need to be demobilized. There will be no need for a TV series on Netflix, nor an appearance by scientists in the morning TV broadcasts. An asteroid is about to approach Earth, but no calculation indicates the remote possibility of a collision: “Don’t look up“Can stay on social media to discuss the goodness of the film and the underlying meanings of a world that is no longer able to debate, in the meantime we can really keep our eyes high in the sky to see the passage of this great mass of rock on our heads.

Without any danger.

(7482) 1994 PC1

His name is (7482) 1994 PC1 and it is an asteroid that has been in the sights of astronomers for many years as it was discovered in 1994 by Robert McNaught. Its arrival has not only been predicted, but its trajectory has been precisely – and repeatedly – calculated, the estimated mass and it is quite certain that there is no immediate danger to planet Earth. The passage will be almost 2 million km from our atmosphere (5 times the distance of the Moon), which is enough to be able to attempt an observation of the asteroid even with relatively simple instruments. Its diameter is approximately 1.05 km: in the film with Leonardo Di Caprio and Jennifer Lawrence, whose characters are in charge of the research that discovered the asteroid in the disaster movie, the diameter of the approaching body was equal to 8 km. The approach speed is equal to almost 20 km per second and makes one complete revolution around its axis every 2.6 hours. With this interesting simulator you can clearly see the orbit of the asteroid (7482) 1994 PC1 and evaluate its path day by day.

The point of closest proximity to Earth is predicted for January 18, 2022, after which we will no longer meet for at least 200 years: there is plenty of time to recalculate and more precisely the trajectory gained, in the meantime studying the best ways to react in the event that, suddenly, it was clear that really a celestial body is about to collide with our planet.