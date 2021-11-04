An asteroid threatens to enter Earth’s atmosphere, that’s when

A gigantic asteroid is heading towards Earth at 35,000 km / h. It is the size of two football fields!

A giant asteroid heads towards Earth

NASA has warned us: a giant asteroid is heading towards Earth. Is called 2017 TS3 and will pass close to our planet on Wednesday 3 November. The asteroid has an approximate diameter of 220 meters, the equivalent of a 55-story building or the size of two football fields.

2017 TS3 belongs to the group ‘Apollo’, the gigantic celestial body and in these hours it is traveling to one speed of 35,000 km / h and it is predicted that it will pass “only” 5.3 million kilometers away from Earth.

It therefore seems, given the enormous distance, that there is no risk of collision. The Center for calculating the orbits of asteroids and comets and their probability of impact on Earth (CNEOS) lets us know that the asteroid will cross our planet safely.

So, luckily for us, we’re dealing with a harmless asteroid that, if it came into contact with our atmosphere, it would still be pulverized and would not reach the earth’s soil.

And that’s not all! We will have more visits!

Yep, apparently 2017 TS3 is just an unwanted first guest. There are even 4 more:

The November 13 a 380-meter-wide super-asteroid is expected to pass 4.2 million kilometers;

The November 20 it will be the turn of an asteroid with a diameter of 190 meters, which will pass within 5.5 million kilometers of us;

The November 21 another super-asteroid about 300 meters wide (called 3361 Orpheus) will pass the Earth at a distance of 5.7 million kilometers;

The November 29 finally, an asteroid estimated to be between 90 and 210 meters in diameter will pass 6.1 million kilometers from our planet

They are all asteroids of considerable size that it would be better to pay close attention to, as they are classified as potentially dangerous.

This has happened before

On November 13, 2020, asteroid 2020 VT4 (5-10 meters in diameter) passed just 370 kilometers above the Pacific Ocean

On August 16, 2020, an asteroid with a diameter of 3-6 meters passed at a distance of 2,950 kilometers

It almost seems like a real attack on the Earth, but experts reassure and emphasize that technological progress helps us to identify potential threats in time and take action to neutralize them.

But it’s not that easy to predict and intercept them

Knowing where an asteroid comes from is complicated. In fact, precisely because the direction of origin of the asteroids is the same as the sun, for obvious reasons it is very difficult to see them well in advance. In some cases it is difficult to intercept them with the tools we have available.

An example of this is UA1, the asteroid that last October 25 touched the Earth passing 3047 km away from Antarctica, a shorter distance than many satellites that gravitate in warp. It seems that it was even the third closest asteroid to Earth ever identified. The problem is that it was identified only four hours after the closest point of approach to our planet.

Therefore the tools we have at our disposal are not always sufficient to have a clear vision of what is happening.