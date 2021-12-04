An asteroid three times the size of the Empire State Building is coming towards Earth

We first discovered it in 2003 and classified it as near-Earth object that is, as an object that intersects the earth’s orbit. He has already passed very close in 2015 and 2018 and now we return to meet him on December 17, 2021, where he will arrive within 5 million kilometers of the Earth, about 14 times the distance between us and the Moon.

It seems like a huge distance, but trust me, in space, when it comes to big asteroids, it’s not. Samuel Courville, a researcher at Arizona State University’s School of Earth and Space Exploration, explained it very well: “Imagine the Earth is the size of a tennis ball; our Moon would be the size of a dime and it would be a just over a meter and a half from us. This asteroid would therefore be 18 meters away from the tennis ball “.

JUAN GARTNERGetty Images

It is called 2003 SD220 and is three times the size of the Empire State Building. If this were our first meeting with him we would probably be a little panicked, but we actually know his orbit so well that the risk of hitting it is practically zero.

“Asteroids are the building blocks of all material in the solar system,” adds Courville. “These are the remnants of what was around when the planets were forming, so studying them allows us to understand where the Earth comes from and what surrounds it.”

