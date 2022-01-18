An ASTEROID will touch the EARTH in a few hours and it will be possible to see it! The details »ILMETEO.it

An ASTEROID will touch the EARTH in a few hours and it will be possible to see it! The details

In a few hours, an asteroid will touch the earth In a few hours an asteroid will touch the earth traveling at a speed of 20,000 km / h and it will be possible to see it even with a small telescope.

To identify theasteroid 1994 PC1 was the Australian astronomer Robert Mc Naught. The first sighting dates back to about 26 years ago, in the skies of Australia. NASA has classified it as an asteroid Apollo and so, “potentially dangerous“.

Actually, there is no reason to be alarmed since the transit of celestial bodies near our planet is much more frequent than we think. Furthermore, it will pass more than five times the distance between the Earth and the Moon. According to a study published in the journal Icarus, in fact, about 50% of the asteroids coming from the east are not even detectable, appearing as stationary objects in intergalactic space. Not to mention that sometimes it is possible to identify them no more than 24 hours after they have passed through our skies.

How to see the asteroid? As also reported by the newspaper The newspaper “Since 1994 PC1 is of considerable size, it is about one kilometer wide, it will be possible to observe it with a small telescope. Alternatively, just connect to the ANSA Scienza e Tecnica channel, thanks to the live broadcast organized by the Virtual Telescope at 9.00 pm on January 18th, with the comment of the astrophysicist Gianluca Masi “.

The point of closest approach to our planet is set at 22:51 Italian time, but it will be visible starting from sunset. You will need a dark sky and a computerized aiming telescope with a low magnification eyepiece (50x is sufficient).

The Moon will be practically full, but it will be at an angular distance of about 95 ° from the asteroid, so far enough not to bother too much with its light.