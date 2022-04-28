An asthma drug could stop the COVID-19 virus, according to a study

Experts assured that this drug could block one of the crucial proteins of SARS-CoV-2 (Nsp1) and thus avoid infection (Getty Images)

Although more than 2 years since the pandemic began, There are only few treatments against COVID-19. It is for this reason that scientists are still searching for a therapeutic that can stop the coronavirus. In this context, a group of researchers from the indian institute of sciences (iisc) evaluated the behavior of a medicine used to treat asthma and allergies, with more than 20 years of application. As they pointed out, this drug could block one of the crucial proteins of SARS-CoV-2 (Nsp1) and thus prevent infection.

In the study, which was published in eLifethe scientists explained that Montelukast, which is approved by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for more than 20 years for the treatment of inflammation caused by conditions such as asthma, hay fever and hives; could bind to and block a SARS-CoV-2 protein called Nsp1. Thus, it could reduce the replication of the virus and, therefore, the infection.

Montelukast, which has been approved by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for more than 20 years for the treatment of inflammation caused by conditions such as asthma, hay fever and urticaria

As the scientists pointed out, this protein is one of the first that the virus releases inside cells and binds to ribosomes, responsible for producing more proteins. “ The mutation rate in this protein, especially in the C-terminal region, is very low compared to the rest of viral proteins. ”, explained the main author of the study and professor in the Department of Molecular Reproduction, Development and Genetics (MRDG), Tanweer Hussain.

In the words of the expert, the low mutation of this protein, despite the different variants and subvariants of the coronavirus that emerged, put Nsp1 at the center of the studies. “Doctors have tried using this drug and there are reports that montelukast reduced hospitalization in COVID-19 patients,” Hussain said when discussing the drug.

The studies were carried out with each drug separately, for which they were able to detect that only the one intended for the treatment of asthma blocked the synthesis of these proteins EFE/Daniel Pérez



But this drug was not the only one analyzed by Hussain and his team, since They sought to evaluate the behavior of more than 1,600 drugs already endorsed by the FDA. To achieve this goal, they used computational models and elucidated which ones bind to Nsp1 . The results showed almost a dozen drugs with this behavior, including montelukast and saquinavir, used to treat HIV.

“The molecular dynamics simulations generated a large amount of data, in the terabyte range. And they helped determine the stability of the drug-bound protein molecule,” said study first author Mohammad Afsar. “Analyzing them and identifying which drugs can work inside the cell was a challenge”, added the former project scientist and current postdoctoral student at the University of Texas in Austin (United States).

“Analyzing them and identifying which drugs can work inside the cell was a challenge,” said Mohammad Afsar EFE/Kai Försterling/File



To corroborate their estimates, Hussain’s team worked alongside a group led by Sandeep Eswarappa, Professor in the Department of Biochemistry. The objective of the union was to cultivate human cells in the laboratory that generated the Nsp1 protein, in order to later evaluate both montelukast and saquinavir. The studies were carried out with each drug separately, so they were able to detect that only the drug intended for the treatment of asthma blocked the synthesis of these proteins.

“There are two aspects (to analyze): one is affinity and the other is stability,” Afsar said. In the words of the expert, drugs for this purpose “must not only bind strongly to the viral protein, but also remain bound for a long enough time to prevent it from affecting the host cell”. That is why he explained that “the anti-HIV drug (saquinavir) showed good affinity, but not good stability.”

The study showed that “montelukast” was capable of reducing the amount of virus in the infected cells in the EFE culture

Hussain’s lab subsequently tested the drug’s effect on live viruses at the Center for Infectious Diseases Research (CIDR) Bio-Safety Level 3 (BSL-3) facility. For this test, he enlisted the collaboration of Shashank Tripathi, Assistant Professor at CIDR, and his team. The study showed that montelukast was able to reduce the amount of virus in infected cells in culture.

“Doctors have tried using the drug and there are reports that montelukast reduced hospitalization in COVID-19 patients,” Hussain said. While he admitted that “The exact mechanisms by which it works have yet to be fully understood.” It is for this reason that he announced that, together with his team, they will seek to enhance the structure of the drug with the aim of dealing with SARS-CoV-2 more effectively.

