An astonishing ranking puts Lionel Messi ahead of Mané, Salah and Benzema this season – Sport.fr

Controversial since his arrival at Paris Saint-Germain and his adaptation problems, Lionel Messi has probably not had the best season of his career. However, he is in 3rd position in the ranking of the most successful players in Europe established by Whoscored.

Landed free at Paris Saint-Germain this summer from FC Barcelona, ​​Lionel Messi has had difficulty having fun on the lawns of Ligue 1 this season. Contrasting and contested performances which nevertheless rank him third among the best players in the Big-5 this year. This ranking is established according to the average scores of matches played by all players in the Premier League, La Liga, Ligue 1, Serie A and Bundesliga. Surprisingly, Messi comes third on the list with an average rating of 7.71 out of 10.

The top 10 of this ranking

1. Robert Lewandowski (Bayern Munich) 7.93

2. Kylian Mbappe (PSG) 7.91

3. Lionel Messi (PSG) 7.71

4. Karim Benzema (Real Madrid) 7.68

5. Mohamed Salah (Liverpool) 7.68

7. Christopher Nkunku (RB Leipzig) 7.62

8. Ousmane Dembele (Barcelona) 7.60

9. Neymar (PSG) 7.59

10. Erling Haaland (Borussia Dortmund) 7.56