An astronomical offer for Cristiano Ronaldo

Manchester United striker Cristiano Ronaldo has been offered a staggering €300m to leave Old Trafford.

CNN Portugal media reveals that an unnamed Middle Eastern club offered the 37-year-old an astronomical sum to join them. It would be a Saudi club.

The club would not only pay United a transfer fee of around €30m for the five-time Ballon d’Or, but would offer him a salary of around €125m per season for two years.

The lucrative offer also includes €24m for Ronaldo’s representative, Jorge Mendes.

Manchester United are ready to let Cristiano Ronaldo go

Last summer, United paid Juventus €17m to bring Ronaldo back to Old Trafford after the player signed a two-year deal with an option for a third. The Red Devils would therefore also be “winners” in the deal, because they would realize a capital gain in the operation.

The Saudi offer came after Ronaldo asked United last month to listen to offers for him. Even if he declares the opposite publicly, Erik Ten Hag, the new coach, would not be against the idea of ​​parting with his star player.

Note that CR7 has still not resumed training with MU. He missed the Far East tour for family reasons.