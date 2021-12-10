An astronomy professor (DiCaprio) and his graduate student (Jennifer Lawrence) do

An astronomy professor (DiCaprio) and his graduate student (Jennifer Lawrence) make a sensational discovery: a hitherto unknown comet. But there is a problem: the comet is directed at full speed to the Earth, causing a devastating impact within 6 months, with the end of all life forms. The two scholars try in every way to make the world understand the gravity of the situation, but at every level (US presidency, media and ordinary people) the priority goes to other interests, while the hour of the apocalypse is always approaching. more.

Now in theaters and shortly on Netflix, a catastrophic, pessimistic and hopeless film, disguised as a grotesque comedy that reflects on the now rampant inability to grasp the sense of danger and survival by a humanity too busy chasing the daily fooling around, fed by the media, while politics always plays its dirty role. Adam Mckay plays with complex architectures and syntactic digressions as in the time of The Big Bet (his most appreciated film so far) and with Don’t look up (Don’t look up) he accentuates perverse mechanisms in social and political dynamics (in the aforementioned film mostly economic), which end up overwhelming everything, triggering collective cataclysms.

Of course it can be objected that the din, even if funny, plays quite easy and that the wickedness uses above all narrative junctions that rush superficially on the themes that burst, but the register is anything but light and it is evident how its effervescence faces. to pieces a humanity so ridiculous as to deserve the attack of the comet. Thus, in the stellar cast that follows on the screen, the president Meryl Streep is a cheeky Trumpian parody (and also partly recalls the Jack Nicholson of Mars attacks); Cate Blanchett is the epitome of the insane bravado of talk shows where the audience devours all values: and even if it does not reach the depth of recent France, the discourse on contemporaneity and truth is not vague and equally cruel.

It should not be overlooked how people no longer feel any danger that is not visible, so much so as to question the very existence of the comet (and here, but it is not the only one, the reference to Covid is evident), and let themselves be mocked by a political joke; not to mention the need for heroes, scientists who become stars, and a mocking ending, where if apparently the rich and powerful are always the best, one last prophecy comes true, even if you have to wait more than 22,000 years to see it accomplished.

Adriano De Grandis

