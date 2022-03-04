An attack with feces in the New York subway reignites controversy over security

The release of an individual who allegedly rubbed feces on the face of a woman in the New York subway has once again fueled the spirits of those who defend a toughening of the judicial system in the state, including the mayor of the metropolis, Eric Adams.

“This individual should not be on the streets of New York and his release shows the scope of the changes we must make to keep New Yorkers safe,” Adams wrote in a statement released Thursday.

The increase in armed violence in New York -which is also registered in the rest of the country- and the increase in aggressions in the subway has become one of the main concerns of New Yorkers, a malaise that Adams adopted as the main motto of the electoral campaign that last year brought him to the city government.

In this Thursday’s note, the councilor also asked for changes, on the one hand, “to prevent this type of attack through intervention and support” and, on the other hand, so that “when they happen, keep off the street people who are clearly a danger to others.

On February 21, a man identified as Frank Abrokwa, 37, rubbed feces on the face, head, shoulders and back of a woman in a subway station in the New York district of the Bronx, for which He was arrested last Monday.

The assailant, whose attack was recorded by a station camera, was released and re-arrested after being identified as the protagonist of an anti-Semitic attack several months ago against a 46-year-old woman whom he insulted and spat on in the district from Brooklyn.

According to the New York Post, before being released, Abrokwa laughed that “life is shit” and that he was in a “shitty situation.”

Abrowka has been charged with, among other things, assault, threats, stalking, disorderly conduct and racist assault.

Also, citing security sources, several local media suggest that the suspect has been arrested 44 times since 1999.

For the mayor of the city, what happened shows “the failure of the mental health, housing and support system”, as well as the legal system, “which allow someone with a history of violence who represents a clear threat to public safety just get out of court.”

Since his arrival at the mayor’s office, Adams, from the Democratic Party, has defended a tougher line to face crime, against the more progressive wing of his own party, which proposes investing more in community prevention programs but to the detriment of law enforcement agencies. security and tougher legislation.