an attacking crack to take over from Cristiano Ronaldo?

Zapping World Eleven The schedule of the blues for the 2022 World Cup

Faced with Cristiano Ronaldo’s desire to leave, Manchester United leaders are forced to look for a replacement for the Portuguese. While he struggles to find a club able to accommodate him, the Red Devils activate a few tracks and one of them leads to Austria. But it could be very expensive.

According to DailyMail, Benjamin Sesko is on the shelves of the English club. This 19-year-old Slovenian striker plays for Red Bull Salzburg and unleashes passions in Europe. Author of 5 goals and 3 assists in 24 league games last season, this young hope is valued at 55 M£ by his club which does not wish to sell him this summer. As the season resumed in Austria, he has already scored 2 goals in 2 games and seems to confirm all the hopes placed in him.

The Red Devils are not alone on the file since Newcastle, Bayern Munich and Borussia Dortmund are also following the situation of the nugget. In case of failure, Manchester United has other leads such as those leading to Antony, the Ajax winger, tracked for several weeks, and Sasa Kalajdzic, the Stuttgart striker.

The Red Devils could set their sights on a talent from RB Salzburg to replace CR7. According to the Daily Mail, Benjamin Sesko is on the shelves of the English club. This 19-year-old Slovenian striker plays for Red Bull Salzburg and unleashes passions in Europe. Author of 5 goals and 3 assists in 24 league games last season, this young hope is valued at 55 M£ by his club.

