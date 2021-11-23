An attempt is made to rebound on the markets in a very short downward trend but firmly upward for a long time. Tomorrow the real intentions will be understood

From this opening Monday, Long positions on European equity markets are Flat while American ones move in no particular order. Bad signal, however, from Nasdaq C. which usually tends to anticipate the future direction of Wall Street. What can we say about today’s trading day?

An attempt is made to rebound on the markets in a very short downward trend but firmly upward for a long time.

What to wait for from now on?

Tomorrow the real intentions will be understood. Usually Wednesday is a directional day, indeed it is the one where the minimum maximum range has greater amplitude.

Let’s proceed step by step.

At 3:52 pm on the November 23 trading day we read the following prices:

Dax Future

16,042

Eurostoxx Future

4,321.5

Ftse Eb Future

27.195

S&P 500 Index

4,698.98.

The annual forecast projects declines for a few weeks

In red, our annual forecast for the world stock index on a weekly scale for 2021.

In blue the chart of the American markets up to November 19th.



As we predicted, the week was going to be very difficult to decipher. What opinion after today? An attempt is made to rebound on the markets in a very short downward trend but firmly upward for a long time. In fact, the situation continues to remain uncertain and we will have to proceed day by day.

Here is the price map to define the future direction of prices with high probability

Dax Future

Bearish trend until there is a daily close above 16.199. Long-lasting downsides only with a weekly close of less than 15,977.

Eurostoxx Future

Bearish trend until there is a daily close above 4.399. Long lasting drops only with a weekly close below 4,252.

Ftse Mib Future

Bearish trend until we see a daily close above 27.695. Long-lasting downsides only with a weekly close of less than 26,825.

S&P 500 Index

Bearish trend until we see a daily close above 4.744. Long-lasting downsides only with a weekly close below 4,595.

What trading strategy to keep and how to bring events to your advantage?

After closing profit-making operations on Dax, Eurostoxx and Ftse Mib, with percentages between 5 and 7%, developments on the sidelines are now expected. On the American markets tomorrow, the Long on the S&P 500 will also close and it will remain Flat on all the main Wall Street indices.

What might tomorrow’s trading day look like?

The odds are high for opening on highs and closing on lows.