An audit denies conflict of interest of Baker Hughes-gray house – El Financiero

The firm specializing in investigations and regulatory compliance R. McConnell Group disclosed that there was no interest conflict Come in Baker Hughes and the lease of the residence of one of its employees.

Bob Perez, Vice President for Baker Hughes in Mexico and Latin America, denied, in a press conference, any interest conflict in connection with the lease of a private property of former executive Keith Schilling, to Jose Ramon Lopez Beltranson of President Andrés Manuel López Obrador, and his partner, Carolyn Adams.

“We have been operating in Mexico for more than 60 years, always with total transparency and strict compliance with all applicable laws and Pemex requirements; Baker Hughes did not have any participation in the aforementioned lease transaction. The residence in question (known as the gray house) has never been owned or managed directly or indirectly by the company,” he said.

During the press conference, the director explained that Keith Schilling joined Baker Hughes in 2016, and left the company on December 31, 2019.

“Mr. Schilling has never worked in any area related to Mexico or with or for Mexican clients. Keith Schilling was the leader of Baker Hughes in Canada in 2019. Previously, he was the company’s commercial and sales director for the North American region, which, internally, exclusively serves the United States and Canada,” he pointed out.

He clarified that Mexico is not included in the North American region for Baker Hughes. “Internally, sales and operations in Mexico are organized within the separate entity called Latin America and South America,” he explained.

He added that the lease was signed with a third party with whom Schilling claimed to have had no previous contact or relationship.

“Mr. Schilling’s statement and the review of this matter by the company that conducted the investigation to Baker Hughesindicate that the transaction was concluded through a conventional lease application process and, at the time, according to market conditions,” he said.

Regarding the business relationship between Baker Hughes and Mexico, Bob Pérez indicated that Pemex has already explained in detail the existing contracts and how they were tendered and awarded in full compliance with established laws.

We have proactively completed an internal review of our contracts and business dealings with Pemex as of 2016, and have found no record of Keith Schilling being involved, named or mentioned in any documentation.