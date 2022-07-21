An August at the ADDA with music legends

ALICANTE. Live an August at the ADDA with authentic music legends, UB40 feat. Ali Campbell, Kool & the Gang and Tony Hadley, formerly Spandau Ballet. And, on August 19 and 20, don’t miss the exciting voices of Los Chicos del Coro in concert. Pre-premiere in Spain.

Monday, August 8, 2022 – 8:00 p.m.

UB40 feat. ALI CAMPBELL

They were formed in 1978, in Birmingham (United Kingdom).

Success came in 1984 with their famous “Red Red Wine” by Neil Diamond, which was recovered in ’88 after playing it at a Nelson Mandela tribute concert, and then reached number one on the charts. In ’93 with “I Can’t Help Falling In Love” an original Elvis Presley song that belonged to the BSO of Sharon Stone’s film Acosada (Sliver) and was also included on the album Promises And Lies. In total they have sold over 30 million records. UB40 shot a movie: “Dance With The Devil”. After a career full of success they reappeared with a song called “Tell Me Is It True”, the central theme of the movie Speed ​​2 starring Sandra Bullock, Jason Patric and Willen Dafoe.

They have influences from Bob Marley, Al Green and Jimmy Cliff. They have been compared to groups like Madness or Fine Young Cannibals. And his songs have been sung by people like Van Morrison, Neil Diamond, Pato Banton or Randy Newman.

Wednesday 10 August 2022 – 8:00 p.m.

KOOL & THE GANG

Funk, soul from the 70s and 80s, Kool & The Gang, with a sound that has influenced the music of three generations, has sold more than 70 million records worldwide. Songs like Celebration, Get Down On It, Cherish, Jungle Boogie, Summer Madness and Open Sesame included in Rocky, Pulp Fiction or Saturday Night Fever, have won two Grammys, seven American Music Awards, have been among the Top Ten of R&B 25 times. , among the Top Ten Pop 9 times, and have 31 Gold and Platinum records. Kool & The Gang have been performing non-stop for the past 30 years, the longest run in R&B history. His secret is the constant evolution of his music. Kool & The Gang remain absolute kings of the dance floor with songs –Get Down On It, Cherish, Celebration…– with which it is still impossible not to move your body. A living legend with a group of first division musicians that will make you dance and sing.