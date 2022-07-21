An August at the ADDA with music legends
ALICANTE. Live an August at the ADDA with authentic music legends, UB40 feat. Ali Campbell, Kool & the Gang and Tony Hadley, formerly Spandau Ballet. And, on August 19 and 20, don’t miss the exciting voices of Los Chicos del Coro in concert. Pre-premiere in Spain.
Monday, August 8, 2022 – 8:00 p.m.
UB40 feat. ALI CAMPBELL
They were formed in 1978, in Birmingham (United Kingdom).
Success came in 1984 with their famous “Red Red Wine” by Neil Diamond, which was recovered in ’88 after playing it at a Nelson Mandela tribute concert, and then reached number one on the charts. In ’93 with “I Can’t Help Falling In Love” an original Elvis Presley song that belonged to the BSO of Sharon Stone’s film Acosada (Sliver) and was also included on the album Promises And Lies. In total they have sold over 30 million records. UB40 shot a movie: “Dance With The Devil”. After a career full of success they reappeared with a song called “Tell Me Is It True”, the central theme of the movie Speed 2 starring Sandra Bullock, Jason Patric and Willen Dafoe.
They have influences from Bob Marley, Al Green and Jimmy Cliff. They have been compared to groups like Madness or Fine Young Cannibals. And his songs have been sung by people like Van Morrison, Neil Diamond, Pato Banton or Randy Newman.
Wednesday 10 August 2022 – 8:00 p.m.
KOOL & THE GANG
Funk, soul from the 70s and 80s, Kool & The Gang, with a sound that has influenced the music of three generations, has sold more than 70 million records worldwide. Songs like Celebration, Get Down On It, Cherish, Jungle Boogie, Summer Madness and Open Sesame included in Rocky, Pulp Fiction or Saturday Night Fever, have won two Grammys, seven American Music Awards, have been among the Top Ten of R&B 25 times. , among the Top Ten Pop 9 times, and have 31 Gold and Platinum records. Kool & The Gang have been performing non-stop for the past 30 years, the longest run in R&B history. His secret is the constant evolution of his music. Kool & The Gang remain absolute kings of the dance floor with songs –Get Down On It, Cherish, Celebration…– with which it is still impossible not to move your body. A living legend with a group of first division musicians that will make you dance and sing.
Friday 12 August 2022 – 8:00 p.m.
TONY HADLEY ex-Spandau Ballet
Anthony Patrick Hadley is known for forming a band with his friends, Spandau Ballet. Once the Spandau Ballet band was dissolved in 1990, Tony Hadley embarked on his solo career.
In 1996 he participated in the “Night of the proms” tour of various European cities accompanied by other artists such as Joe Cocker and a large orchestra. On that tour he performed some songs among them “Gold”, “True” or “Through the barricades”
Five years later, in 1997 and under his own Slipstream label, Hadley recorded a new self-titled album covering some of his favorite songs along with some unreleased songs composed by him, such as the one he dedicated to his daughter Toni called “She”.
Hadley decides to record her first live album in one of her numerous performances. As a result, the album “Obssession” was born (published by Almafame in 2000) with a direct sound in which she once again alternated classics such as “Under the bridge” by Red Hot Chili Peppers, “Walking in Memphis” by Marc Cohn with own songs. The name of the album was inspired by the obsession of the fans and its cover has the effect of being torn or split in half.
In 2006 he decides to fulfill another pending wish and records a swing album called “Passing Strangers” under the label Curb Records, including classics that he listened to as a young man with his family such as “The mood I’m in” or “Just a gigolo”.
Hadley continues to tour the world with her concerts.
Friday and Saturday, August 19 and 20, 2022 – 8:00 p.m.
THE BOYS OF THE CHOIR. In concert. Preview
Los Chicos del Coro en Concierto, is a choir made up of more than 80 boys and girls from all over Spain, who come together to sing the magnificent story of a failed musician, who arrives at a boarding school as a teacher and begins an experience with his students that It will mark you for the rest of your life. A story of love, friendship, companionship and values through MUSIC.
The Choir of Los Chicos del Coro, made up of boys and girls carefully selected through an open casting call for all of Spain, is synonymous with talent. Raw talent, to discover and mold.
As for the repertoire of the concert, of course, there will be the precious themes that gave it the recognition of European cinema as the best music, with the translation and version by Pedro M. Villora, who transmits all the poetry and beauty of the message embodied in the incomparable melodies .
|DATE
|CONCERT
|TICKETS
|8 August 2022
|UB40 feat. Ali Campbell
|Area A:30€
B&C Sector: €20
|10 August 2022
|KOOL & THE GANG
|Section A: €40
B&C sector: €30
|12 August 2022
|TONY HADLEY ex-Spandau Ballet
|Area A:30€
B&C Sector: €20
|19 and 20 August 2022
|THE BOYS OF THE CHOIR. In concert
|Section A: €25
B&C Sector: €20
The schedule of the concerts will be at 8:00 p.m.
Ticket sales at www.addaalicante.es – www.instanticket.es
30% discounts for those under 30 and over 65
ADDA. Alicante Provincial Council, 200th anniversary