An authentic avalanche of new Macs awaits us for this 2022

During the last seven days there have been Numerous rumors about the future of Macs. In this new episode of Las Charlas de Applesfera we have even had the invasion to the direct of Mark Gurman, who has revealed juicy details about the next Mac of 2022. We tell you everything in this chapter.

An avalanche with lots of Macs for this 2022

As we always do, we give a review of the most outstanding news of these days. Leaving the main course for last. Thus, we talk about Apple’s plans for the Apple Watch according to Gurman, with good news and bad news. The first is that the Apple watch has a windup for a while, since there are still three more sensors to add: temperature, blood pressure and glucose.

The bad news is that each of them will be spaced several years apart over time. And the glucose one looks like will leave at the end of the decade. To lighten the wait, we have 15 maquero setups that already have their Studio Display. A spectacular collection that fills you with (healthy) envy just by looking at those desks.

And we also talk about the star of the week. A puppy that was lost and thanks to an AirTag was reunited with his family again. A story with a happy ending that brightens our day in these times.

We started talking about Macs with that leak of a new Mac mini via Apple Studio Display firmware. Something that inclines us to think that the M2 version of the Mac mini is close. Many Mac models are expected in the next 12 months, thanks to the information obtained by Gurman. Here we discuss which Mac models we will see at this WWDC 2022, where the MacBook Air M2 is one of the main candidates. As well as those that we would see at the end of the year, in the expected fall event focused on the Mac.

