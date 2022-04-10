An authentic iPhone Pro Max for 570 euros is possible

Share

This is the opportunity to get an iPhone Pro Max at a spectacular price.

The iPhone Pro Max are the most expensive in the Apple catalog, and also the best. But now you can get a whole iPhone 11 Pro Max for just 570 euros. We have already analyzed that the iPhone 11 Pro Max is a highly recommended iPhone in 2022 if we find it at a good price, and this is one of those moments.

The iPhone 11 Pro Max lowers its price on Amazon to 570.90, a discount of 280 euros. It’s about a refurbished device Available in the Amazon Renewed store, a store with full guarantees. Amazon guarantees that a complete diagnostic test has been carried out, with replacement of defective parts and a thorough cleaning process. It really looks practically like a new one.

Know more: iPhone 11 Pro Max (Refurbished)

This product works and looks like new. Backed by Amazon Renewed 1 Year Warranty.

iPhone 11 Pro Max Specifications

The iPhone 11 Pro Max is a cool device to buy this 2022 if we find it at a price like this. We’ve got power to spare, three great cameras, an all-day battery, and a high-quality OLED screen. These are its official specifications:

Stainless steel and glass design.

6.5-inch Super Retina HD OLED display.

Water and dust resistance (2 meters up to 30 minutes, IP68)

Triple camera system: 12 Mpx wide angle, 12 Mpx ultra wide angle and 12 Mpx 2x telephoto.

Supports Portrait mode, Portrait Lighting, Depth Control, Smart HDR, and 4K video up to 60 fps.

12 MP TrueDepth front camera with Portrait mode, Portrait Lighting, Depth Control and 1080p video.

Face ID to securely authenticate and use Apple Pay.

A13 Bionic chip with the latest generation Neural Engine.

Supports fast charging.

Compatible with wireless charging.

iOS 15 with all its new features and upgradable for another 3 or 4 years.

This is a great opportunity to get an iPhone that still has power to spare and many years of upgrades ahead. A very good iPhone at a very low price for everything it offers.

