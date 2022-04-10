An authentic iPhone Pro Max for 570 euros is possible
This is the opportunity to get an iPhone Pro Max at a spectacular price.
The iPhone Pro Max are the most expensive in the Apple catalog, and also the best. But now you can get a whole iPhone 11 Pro Max for just 570 euros. We have already analyzed that the iPhone 11 Pro Max is a highly recommended iPhone in 2022 if we find it at a good price, and this is one of those moments.
The iPhone 11 Pro Max lowers its price on Amazon to 570.90, a discount of 280 euros. It’s about a refurbished device Available in the Amazon Renewed store, a store with full guarantees. Amazon guarantees that a complete diagnostic test has been carried out, with replacement of defective parts and a thorough cleaning process. It really looks practically like a new one.
This product works and looks like new. Backed by Amazon Renewed 1 Year Warranty.
iPhone 11 Pro Max Specifications
The iPhone 11 Pro Max is a cool device to buy this 2022 if we find it at a price like this. We’ve got power to spare, three great cameras, an all-day battery, and a high-quality OLED screen. These are its official specifications:
- Stainless steel and glass design.
- 6.5-inch Super Retina HD OLED display.
- Water and dust resistance (2 meters up to 30 minutes, IP68)
- Triple camera system: 12 Mpx wide angle, 12 Mpx ultra wide angle and 12 Mpx 2x telephoto.
- Supports Portrait mode, Portrait Lighting, Depth Control, Smart HDR, and 4K video up to 60 fps.
- 12 MP TrueDepth front camera with Portrait mode, Portrait Lighting, Depth Control and 1080p video.
- Face ID to securely authenticate and use Apple Pay.
- A13 Bionic chip with the latest generation Neural Engine.
- Supports fast charging.
- Compatible with wireless charging.
- iOS 15 with all its new features and upgradable for another 3 or 4 years.
This is a great opportunity to get an iPhone that still has power to spare and many years of upgrades ahead. A very good iPhone at a very low price for everything it offers.
This article suggests objective and independent products and services that may be of interest to readers. When the user makes a purchase through the specific links that appear in this news, iPadizate receives a commission.
