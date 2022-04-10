Technology

An authentic iPhone Pro Max for 570 euros is possible

Photo of Zach Zach6 hours ago
0 33 2 minutes read

Share

This is the opportunity to get an iPhone Pro Max at a spectacular price.

The iPhone Pro Max are the most expensive in the Apple catalog, and also the best. But now you can get a whole iPhone 11 Pro Max for just 570 euros. We have already analyzed that the iPhone 11 Pro Max is a highly recommended iPhone in 2022 if we find it at a good price, and this is one of those moments.

The iPhone 11 Pro Max lowers its price on Amazon to 570.90, a discount of 280 euros. It’s about a refurbished device Available in the Amazon Renewed store, a store with full guarantees. Amazon guarantees that a complete diagnostic test has been carried out, with replacement of defective parts and a thorough cleaning process. It really looks practically like a new one.

This product works and looks like new. Backed by Amazon Renewed 1 Year Warranty.

iPhone 11 Pro Cover

The iPhone 11 Pro Max is still spectacular

iPhone 11 Pro Max Specifications

The iPhone 11 Pro Max is a cool device to buy this 2022 if we find it at a price like this. We’ve got power to spare, three great cameras, an all-day battery, and a high-quality OLED screen. These are its official specifications:

  • Stainless steel and glass design.
  • 6.5-inch Super Retina HD OLED display.
  • Water and dust resistance (2 meters up to 30 minutes, IP68)
  • Triple camera system: 12 Mpx wide angle, 12 Mpx ultra wide angle and 12 Mpx 2x telephoto.
  • Supports Portrait mode, Portrait Lighting, Depth Control, Smart HDR, and 4K video up to 60 fps.
  • 12 MP TrueDepth front camera with Portrait mode, Portrait Lighting, Depth Control and 1080p video.
  • Face ID to securely authenticate and use Apple Pay.
  • A13 Bionic chip with the latest generation Neural Engine.
  • Supports fast charging.
  • Compatible with wireless charging.
  • iOS 15 with all its new features and upgradable for another 3 or 4 years.

This is a great opportunity to get an iPhone that still has power to spare and many years of upgrades ahead. A very good iPhone at a very low price for everything it offers.

Related topics: Offers

Share

This article suggests objective and independent products and services that may be of interest to readers. When the user makes a purchase through the specific links that appear in this news, iPadizate receives a commission.

disney logo

Sign up for Disney + for 8.99 euros and without permanence Subscribe to Disney+!

Source link

Photo of Zach Zach6 hours ago
0 33 2 minutes read

Related Articles

Six soldiers helped ‘Don Naza’ to evade security at the Ministry of Defense | Policy | News

2 mins ago

this Samsung Galaxy falls in price

14 mins ago

Meet Avalon 1266, the new Canaan ASIC to mine bitcoin

26 mins ago

We tried Mi TV+, Xiaomi’s free streaming that you can now install on your Smart TV

38 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button