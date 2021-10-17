An autumn house in a few steps: all the tips to make it perfect

M.aterials inspired by nature, warm colors and soft textures that invite you to relax. A scented candle, a cup of hot chocolate, and your fall home is ready for real living

The change of season is a moment of great charm that we all want to bring even within the home. A autumn house it lives of the warm shades of the leaves, the texture of the blankets on the sofa and all those elements that transform the house into a small paradise where you can take refuge when evening falls.

In this article we provide you with all the tips you have always dreamed of to furnish your home with the suggestions of autumn. The goal is harmony: whether you want to keep this design all year round or just for a few months, it doesn’t matter: the result will still be impressive.

The cozy atmosphere you love in an autumn home

When it comes to the autumn house, we cannot help but link each of our furniture choices to two key words in particular. Cozy and comfortable. If the elements and complements that you are going to choose correspond to this description, you cannot say that you were wrong. True, we can talk about palette, of colors, nuances, shades and vibrations. But what really matters is how each element makes us feel. If your home makes you feel safe and secure, and makes you want to take care of it and yourself, you have achieved the desired result. Especially in this particular season, where the first colds enter the house and you need to be careful not to get a bad flu. However, if you need an ideal line of colors, we would like to recommend red, orange, ocher, burgundy, brown and black.

Let’s start with the furnishing elements we like: candles as if it rained, scented or not, capable of creating a delightful atmosphere in any room. Whether it’s one to be placed on a mirror to play with light reflections or lots of it, it doesn’t matter. What matters is how this element makes you feel. Even the centerpiece will call loudly: choose a piece that harmonizes with the colors of the curtains and fabrics in the environment, and take advantage of the beauty of natural textures for a truly autumnal result.

Dry leaves in autumn? Pure avant-garde

With this title, the wisest of you will have caught the (cleverly mangled) quote from Amanda Priestley (Meryl Streep) in The devil wears Prada. This rather ironic statement originally referred to the fact that flowers are not a great innovation in spring. Beyond personal taste, which should always be placed in the first place in the creation of an appropriate furniture, we think out of the box. We’re here on purpose, aren’t we?

Have you ever seen a bunch of cortaderia selloana? They call her Pampas grass, and it is a decorative ornamental plant that, with its voluminous beauty, will bring autumn into your home. You can put it in a particular vase, but clear glass will do just fine too. The result will be a piece of furniture that makes the atmosphere seasonal, but also works in the other months of the year. Elegant, sophisticated and full of structure, the Pampas grass fills the environment that welcomes it with warmth.

Autumn house: focus on the sofa

Whether you have a white sofa or a more unique model, it doesn’t matter. What matters is that the fall home should shift its focus on areas of frequent use. If we spent spring and summer in the garden, with autumn the sofa becomes a great protagonist again. And this is where, in our opinion, small changes can be made that will make a difference in a re-furnishing context. The change of cushions, taking advantage of seasonal textures and palettes, is the first step to change the atmosphere of the living room. Add a plaid in eco-fur or tartan pattern to surround you with those elements that know how to make the difference from the point of view of warmth and hospitality.

Decorative elements: green light to nature inside the house

Natural accents, wallpaper that recalls the colors of the forest, wild textures like fur – strictly eco – or living wood. Each element contributes to the creation of an atmosphere that will make you experience a small fragment of wood directly in the house. There are those who love to walk around the park and frame the Dry leaves that finds. Once fall is over, you can move them to a photo album and take a snapshot of unforgettable seasonal nature.

If your home uses a shabby chic style you are practically half done. All you have to do is modify the furnishing accessories to translate them uniformly from summer to autumn. Live woods, wrought iron, piles of books and flowers buckets. The secret is in the small details. For example, sometimes a simple one is enough Garland autumnal leaves or lights, to immediately create the right atmosphere: everything else will come by itself, highlighting what you have been able to place.