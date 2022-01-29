an avalanche of appeals from former Alitalia workers is on the way

After the flop start, with revenues halved compared to forecasts, and the difficulties in finding a partner, the newborn Ita Airways will have to deal with another thorny issue: the protests of former Alitalia workers. The news had been anticipated by the general secretary of Assovolo, Davide Carovana: “In recent weeks, hundreds of appeals have been filed by former Alitalia workers in the ‘aviation’ branch against Ita airways, at the Rome labor court. Assovolo, more representative of the former Alitalia staff, it did not sign the ‘asset acquisition’ agreement minutes of 2 December 2021, signed instead by the representatives of Filt Cgil, Fit Cisl, Uiltrasporti, Ugl air transport and the professional associations Anpac and Anpav.

Ita, the protests of former Alitalia workers

The workers, all belonging to the category of flight crew, pilots and flight attendants, claim ” the full application of article 2.112 in the passage of the ‘aviation’ branch from Alitalia to Ita Airways, as well as full compliance with the regulations on the transfer of a company branch ”. The appeal also complains about “arbitrariness in hiring: in fact, being Ita Airways a company with total public control, the selection of personnel had to take place with transparent, public and impartial selection criteria pursuant to article 97 of the constitution and community principles” .

A legal battle confirmed during the press conference ‘The right to have rights’ – The illegality of Ita Airways towards Alitalia workers and the use of the judiciary’, which took place at the Cavour congress center in Rome. In the future of Ita and its president Alfredo Altavilla, in addition to hundreds of appeals, there is also the risk of a criminal complaint for the damage caused to the non-employed and a civil liability action against him for having squandered money from a company totally public.

This is not the first time that the association has fought for the rights of former Alitalia employees. Previously two class actions had already been presented: the first for discrimination in hiring women between 35 and 50 and with law 104, the second for the non-application of contractual continuity in the sale of a business unit and the request for re-employment of all the more than 3,000 workers in Alitalia’s Aviation branch who were not hired.

” In Italy, wage conditions and worse rights than low cost airlines apply. If on 8 September all the unions said “No” to Altavilla who was proposing a shameful contract, on 2 December the confederates signed the same agreement and now the trade unionists have all been hired in Ita. It was their 8 September, even the workers waiting to be hired did not leave ”: said during the press conference ” The right to have rights ” Davide Carovana, the general secretary of Assovolo, who has now decided to support the appeals presented by the lawyer Pier Luigi Panici.

The risk of prosecution

A new battle that moves to a different level, as explained by the lawyer during the event: ” Unlike the class action, we do not want to hinder the relaunch of the company by asking for the hiring of all the excluded. On the contrary, we want to support the company but bringing it back to the terrain of legality, after the contempt for Italian and EU laws demonstrated by Altavilla ”.

Panici then highlighted two profiles of illegality: ” The most important is the violation of article 2112 of the civil code which, in the event of a company transfer, provides that workers must pass through it, maintain their acquired rights, also envisaged by European directive 23 of 2001. Ita is in total continuity with Alitalia because on October 14 staff and airplanes and everything belonged to Alitalia, from the day after they belonged to Ita. Therefore, the continuation of the business activity of Alitalia’s Aviation branch is clear: Article 47 of Law 428 of 1990 provides that 2112 does not apply only in the event that companies in extraordinary administration have ceased their activity. The second level of illegality derives from the fact that Ita is a totally public company and therefore is obliged to use criteria of objectivity, impartiality and transparency in the selection of personnel, as required by article 97 of the Constitution and confirmed by granite rulings of the Cassation ‘ ‘.

” The latter case – continued the lawyer – would invalidate all 2235 contracts made by Ita by the judge who could also apply ex officio article 323 of the criminal code, i.e. abuse of office, because ” the person in charge of public service ” Altavilla favored some workers and harmed those excluded ”.

What do former Alitalia workers ask for? In the 46 pages of appeals that collect the protest of 150 workers, Panici asks ” primarily the restoration of the employment contract with the payment of the relative salaries by way of compensation. As an alternative and supplementary, the obligation of Ita to proceed with the recruitment following principles of transparency, publicity and impartiality, compensation for the related damage ”. While waiting to understand Lufhansa’s (and MSC) intentions and future prospects, Ita must also deal with the past.