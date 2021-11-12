an avalanche of offers on video games, consoles and accessories – Nerd4.life

GameStop will be the official partner of Milan Games Week 2021, the most important videogame fair in Italy that will finally return live from 12 to 14 November at the Fiera Milano Rho, and for the occasion will offer a wide range of offers, with many discounts on video games, consoles, accessories, as well as promotions related to bookings of the most anticipated titles in the coming months for PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X | S, Xbox One, PC and Nintendo Switch.

To take advantage of the promotions of the Milan Games Week 2021 it is necessary to be registered in the program GS + loyalty to which you can register for free online or at a GameStop point of sale. It is possible to upgrade to Lv right away. 3 for only € 16.98 to access exclusive promotions, news in preview, extra appraisals on used vehicles and much more. At this address you will find more details on this.

The discounts are really many and include some of the most important video games released in recent months, such as Forza Horizon 5 for Xbox One at 39.98 euros, Deathloop for PS5 at 29.98 euros, Metroid Dread and Shin Megami Tensei V at 49. , 98 euros. Here is a selection of the most interesting offers:

Forza Horizon 5 – € 39.98

– € 39.98 Metroid Dread – € 49.98

– € 49.98 Deathloop – 29.98 euros

– 29.98 euros Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy – € 39.98

– € 39.98 Shin Megami Tensei V – € 49.98

– € 49.98 FIFA 22 – € 49.98

– € 49.98 Back 4 Blood – € 39.98

– € 39.98 Far Cry 6 – Yara Edition – € 49.98

– € 49.98 Assassin’s Creed Valhalla – 29.98 euros

– 29.98 euros Tales of Arise – € 59.98

– € 59.98 Ratchet & Clanck: Rift Apart – € 59.98

– € 59.98 Returnal – € 59.98

– € 59.98 Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales – Ultimate Edition – € 59.98

– Ultimate Edition – € 59.98 Animal Crossing: New Horizons – € 44.98

Milan Games Week 2021, the poster of the largest videodule fair in Italy

GameStop promotions for Milan Games Week 2021 also include console discounts, such as Xbox Series S for € 279.98 and Nintendo Switch for € 269.98as well as accessories, such as controllers and headphones.

But that’s not all, in fact there will be some really attractive offers for the games on reservation coming out in the coming months, thanks to which, you can pre-order titles of the caliber of Elden Ring and Rainbow Six Extraction Deluxe Edition for 49.98 euros or Horizon Forbidden West and Gran Turismo 7 for PS5 for 59.98 euros, just to give some examples .

The offers are really many: you can view thecomplete list of all the discounts on the dedicated GameStop page, which you can reach at this address.

In collaboration with GameStop