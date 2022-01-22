Each season brings with it fruits and vegetables typical of the period.

In the summer, we feast on strawberries, peaches, cucumbers, courgettes and so on.

Likewise, and perhaps even more so, in winter we are really spoiled for choice.

Recently, we talked a lot about cabbage and the ways of cooking it. Alongside the various side dishes that can be made, our experts have also thought of ham rolls stuffed with cabbage and cheese.

Beetroot, pumpkin, Brussels sprouts, are all typical vegetables of these months of the year, but not the only ones. In fact, we at the editorial team want to talk about two other much loved ones full of incredible properties.

Let’s start with potatoes, incredibly versatile in the kitchen and queen of many dishes. Puree, for example, is one of the best and simplest to prepare. But how can we make a puree that is different from the usual and rich in properties? Here is a delightful idea.

An avalanche of phosphorus and potassium with this delicious puree that is worth gold for our health

Our idea is mashed potatoes and broccoli, rich in nutrients, as we may not have imagined.

In fact, as reported in a study on their nutritional values, 100 grams of broccoli provide 466 and 316 grams, respectively, of phosphorus and potassium.

Useful for the health of our body at 360 degrees, let’s now see the recipe for the simplest side dish to prepare.

For the puree we will need:

1 kg grams of broccoli;

800 grams of potatoes;

3 tablespoons of Parmesan cheese;

200 ml of milk;

oil and pepper to taste

Method

An avalanche of phosphorus and potassium with this delicious puree that is worth gold for our health, we begin to prepare it.

First, boil the potatoes, peel them and mash them with a special potato masher or, if we do not have them, even with a fork.

In the meantime, let’s take care of the broccoli. Wash them thoroughly, cut them into pieces and let them boil for about ten minutes. Alternatively, we could also steam them.

Once the necessary time has elapsed, blend them and pour a drizzle of oil.

We combine the mashed broccoli and potatoes in a saucepan, add the milk little by little and simmer. Let’s not forget the Parmesan, essential to give flavor to this exquisite side dish. We stir from time to time for about a quarter of an hour, turn off the heat, add the pepper and let it cool for a few minutes.

Voilà, delicious, healthy and perfect to accompany any type of main course.

Deepening

Baked potatoes that look like they are fried with this secret that many don’t expect