An avalanche of vetoes. M5S, Calenda, Renzi and the “never with …” syndrome

Infinite desire for veto. Between the center-left, the left, the 5 Star Movement and what lies in between, including a part of Forza Italia, it’s all a “never with this, never with this other” without any party really calculating its specific weight. The map speaks volumes.

To begin with the most recent news, there is Giuseppe Conte who during a sparsely populated assembly of parliamentary groups expressly says “never with Matteo Renzi, never with Carlo Calenda”. The parliamentarians present, just under a hundred at the beginning, about twenty at the end of the meeting, are amazed, not so much by the statement itself as by the attempt to dictate the rules. “Instead of analyzing the administrative vote, as per the agenda, Conte began to tell what to do and what not to do. Perhaps he did not understand that we are no longer at 33% and that we cannot be picky ”, comments a deputy among the few present at the meeting until the end. Apart from Vincenzo Spadafora, Giulia Sarti and a few others, none of the 5Stelle wants to speak openly and challenge the new president on the day after, but some of the parliamentarians are starting to cherish the idea of ​​a broad coalition that keeps out only the sovereigns , then Giorgia Meloni and Matteo Salvini. There would therefore also be that moderate wing of Forza Italia with whom to speak, but it is still too early to say so clearly.

The deputy Luciano Nobili, very loyal to Matteo Renzi, replies via twitter to the former prime minister: “Conte continues to insult Italia Viva. Poor thing must be understood: we sent him home and he comes from an electoral blow ”. While the two parties with low percentages are bickering with each other, the secretary of the Democratic Party Enrico Letta would have in mind a completely different project announced in the aftermath of the ballot when he relaunched the idea of ​​a ‘broad coalition’ involving a range of forces ranging from 5 Star Movement Action. Putting together Italia Viva and Carlo Calenda with the grillini? “We are for impossible challenges – says Letta – our mantra is Tom Cruise”. The winning example for the leader of the dem, who dreams of a new olive tree, would be that of Rome where Roberto Gualtieri doubled the votes in the ballot by drawing in the electorate that voted for Calenda in the first round, and with the leader of Action there they were the Renzians, and for Raggi. It is a pity, however, that there is no second round at the Politics.

But for its part Calenda, which has obtained 20% in Rome but still cannot be measured nationally, vetoes sovereignists and populists and by populists means the 5 Star Movement. Except then to say that with Stefano Patuanelli and Alessandra Todde, freshly appointed in Conte’s secretariat, we can talk. As proof that there is, in the enormous casuistry of vetology, or vetocracy, also the partial veto, the selective veto, the veto à la carte: Conte no, but Todde yes. And this for Calenda is a way to split the 5Stelle front even if for now the former premier appears adamant while his own accuses him of flattening the Movement too much on the Democratic Party: “Between us and them the Grillini voters end up choosing the dem. Why should they vote for us if we are becoming the same thing as Letta and the others? ”Asks a star-studded parliamentarian.

In all of this there are also the centrists. The declared objective is to build a liberal “rassemblement” strongly anchored in Europe, which can occupy the space of those who do not recognize themselves in the Democratic Party or in the sovereign center-right led by Meloni-Salvini. Renzi and Calenda have to decide which side to take, whether to place themselves in the center with ‘Coraggio Italia’ by Giovanni Toti and Luigi Brugnaro, or with the Pd with which in theory there would also be the 5 Star Movement. But crossed vetoes paralyze all kinds of alliances.

The Action leader also looks to Forza Italia, read Brunetta and Carfagna, to evaluate together a centrist project. Just today the Minister of Public Administration launched a pro-European alliance because “the center-right no longer exists”. Too bad, however, that Silvio Berlusconi did not appreciate this release. And we continue with yet another veto fired with the blowpipe like a paper ball. That hits and doesn’t hurt because in this game there is everything and the opposite of everything.