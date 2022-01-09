An avalanche overwhelms the dog, buried in the snow two boys save Apollo: the video

A beautiful Christmas fairy tale. At least so it was for Apollo, a puppy of Chesapeake Bay Retriever, two years old, buried alive in the snow, in the mountains. Two of them rescued and rescued him: Bobby White and Josh Trujillo, two college students. Luckily for the cub, both were on Boxing Day at Berthoud Pass, a mountain known in Colorado for its ski complex.

The animal was together with its pet mate, Scott Shepherd, aged 42 and his entire family. They had chosen to spend a relaxing day among the snow-covered slopes but, at one point, an avalanche hit them all (the man was with his wife and three children). The dog, who was dragged away by the snow, got the worst of it. Scott tried hard to rescue him, but it really seemed like a mission impossible. It was no longer possible to understand where he had been buried. When the two boys arrived, however, everything was easier. After an initial hesitation (you hear the two comment with phrases like ‘It’s like looking for a needle in a haystack‘), Scott tells them to go to the top. The search takes about 20 minutes – a really huge amount of time to try and keep a man from suffocating and dying of hypothermia.

One of the two young people gets discouraged and says he wants to leave. But then something moves in the snow: the tip of Apollo’s muzzle had managed to reach the surface to breathe. . And in the video, which has gone viral (the result of the filming of a ‘wearable’ video camera) we hear “I found it, I found it”, with one of the two university students replying: “I see it, it’s still alive”. So the two began to dig in a frantic way and rescue the animal.

Apollo only had one slight injury to the paw due to the accident. But incredibly high was the joy of being saved that immediately rushed to Scott. “In no way would I have found him in time – comments the man – I think they saved his life, I can never be grateful enough for that.”