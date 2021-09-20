‘An award for all women, proud of you’

2021 Emmy for Best Actress in a Miniseries for Murder in Easttown, Kate Winslet is certainly not unaccustomed to the awards and statuettes that dot her splendid career: an Academy Award, three BAFTA Awards, four Golden Globes, not to mention dozens of nominations … Her last Emmy was in 2011 for Mildred Pierce, and so Kate was delighted to receive a second one ten years later for what she considers the best role of her entire career.
“I was up all night reading the script, in those days I was working on another project but I decided to stop it to concentrate on reading,” she confessed from the stage of the Event Deck in Los Angeles. So addressed author Brad Ingelsby: “You created a wonderfully imperfect middle-aged woman and in doing so you legitimized all of us women. In a difficult time like this, Murder in Easttown it brought people together, leading them to discuss something else other than the pandemic ”. A portrait of a strong woman, independent and at the same time problematic, which fits perfectly for a character like Kate Winslet who has never made any secret of being a thousand miles away from the recurring image of the Hollywood actress, a slave to surgery and real retouching. virtual. The affection for her wrinkles and extra pounds made Kate Winslet one of the most loved actresses even by her colleagues, to whom she dedicated the award from the stage, talking about female solidarity: “A characteristic of us women must be that of support each other, and I am proud of all of you. “