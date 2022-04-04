An award-winning indie and more games coming soon to PlayStation Now

Editorial: Gaming / Facebook / Twitter / YouTube / Instagram / News / Discord / Forums / Telegram / WhatsApp

PlayStation Now gained special relevance after the announcement of the new PlayStation Plus. As the services merge, Sony will continue to nurture its cloud gaming and game download platform with more releases.

In fact, the company has just revealed the titles that will be added to the PlayStation Now catalog this month. It will be from this week that users will be able to enjoy an award-winning independent game and more titles with their subscription.

What games will join PlayStation Now in April?

The first game on the list is nothing more and nothing less than Outer Wildsan independent title from Mobius Digital that was recognized as one of the most engaging experiences of all of 2020. The space-themed game was awarded and nominated for several major awards.

The service’s catalog will also grow with another well-known independent game. We refer to Journey to the Savage Planet, a title with a unique science fiction setting. If racing is your thing, you should know that WRC10 FIA World Rally Championship will join PS Now this month.

Last but not least, there is Werewolf: The Apocalypse – Earthblood an RPG with high doses of action inspired by the board game of the same name. All of the aforementioned titles will hit the service tomorrow, April 5.

On the other hand, it’s important to remember that Sony is working to bring its cloud gaming infrastructure to more countries in the future.

PlayStation Now games for April:

🌌 Outer Wilds

🏁 WRC 10 FIA World Rally Championship

👽Journey to the Savage Planet

🐺Werewolf The Apocalypse – Earthblood

https://t.co/556zyMHuLG pic.twitter.com/yQ14C4cYyc — PlayStation (@PlayStation) April 4, 2022

