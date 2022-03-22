An E3 like the ones before and less video game events? 3DJuegos readers have it clear

Only 10% of users feel comfortable with the current commitment to more disaggregated appointments.

The memory for E3 and the fairs of yesteryear are still very present in the 3dgames community. So much so that 86% of readers want an organization chart of events that is more focused on select appointments, compared to the current more disjointed panorama with broadcasts from different companies every few weeks that, users acknowledge, helps not to overshadow more modest productions. .

Through the magazine forums, and our Discord channel launched a few weeks ago, dozens of 3DJuegos readers have wanted to answer the question of whether prefer fewer but larger events, or the current style. Many acknowledge that the current format allows companies to take center stage on covers for longer, but nothing equals the magic of the E3 conferences.

E3 is like Eurovision: old-fashioned, but almost a tradition for meCerberus86“The E3 is like Eurovision, it’s outdated, it’s absolutely useless and everything is filtered before it’s held. But it has its romanticism and it’s almost a tradition for me,” says Cerbero86. And it is that those shows from another time had unforgettable moments, like the one that NorthSareth brings back: “Do you remember the announcement of God of War with a live orchestra? Did you see the reaction of the people? Those things can only happen in a traditional E3“. “It’s not the same to see Kojima appear shouting ‘I’M BACK!!!’ while he ignores the path of lights that someone so eagerly put on him, than watching a string of trailers in a pre-recorded video, “adds Nestorsite on Discord.

Defenses from the heart, but are there reasons for companies? “The industry needs a meeting between all the powers of video games. The ‘who won each E3’ speech is important because it forces them to sell themselves as well as possible,” says another reader.

Now more games have their chance to shine without being overshadowedMasterfenixHowever, it does there is a 10% positioned against the return to a traditional E3. “I know it’s not the popular opinion but I like it better the way it is now, the events are spread out more and more games have their chance to shine without being overshadowed by heavier weights,” says Masterfenix. Belkano on Discord also does not believe that an E3 guarantees great moments: “I’m not very sure about that. In the end, the resources of the companies are finite, and the projects they have underway are what they are, they cannot invent them.”

At the moment it is unclear how the announcements will be distributed this 2022. From PlayStation they bet again a few days ago on the State of Play and Nintendo left us great news with its latest Nintendo Direct. In turn, GamesCom 2022 will have a hybrid format between physical and virtual presence, while all eyes are on E3 2022, which remains unconfirmed in its great details.

