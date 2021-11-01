an early access bundle and 4 upcoming DLCs? – Multiplayer.it

Halo Infinite it might have some sort of bundle with early access and at least 4 DLC already expected to arrive after the release, at least based on some strange movements recorded on the Xbox Store and reported by some dataminers who keep an eye on Microsoft digital delivery.

In particular, to report these possible innovations is the Twitter account Lumia Updates, which regularly takes care of reporting these changes detected in the Microsoft catalog and Xbox Store, usually managing to anticipate the outputs with some precision. In this case, however, it is not clear what it may be, also because some titles and products that emerge from these datamining may have to do with different builds or updates that do not precisely concern the launch of products on the market.

The first is a mysterious Early Access Digital Bundle, which from the name would seem to indicate the possibility of accessing Halo Infinite in advance of its release scheduled for December 8, 2021. It is a solution little used by Microsoft, which usually does not implement the strategies of the genre, also because every Xbox Game Studios game is scheduled to be released on day one directly on Xbox Game Pass, as well as Halo Infinite, but was previously adopted by some titles like Forza Horizon 4, for example.

There is at least a screenshot regarding this, while for the possible presence of the DLC we only have to rely on a laconic tweet of the account in question, which first reported the fact that Halo Infinite has obtained “three new DLCs over the course of the last hours “, then corrected with an update that reports only” 4 “, indicating that that number of alleged DLCs have been detected.

However, let’s take it simple rumors to verify, because it could be something else. We recently saw the campaign trailer that unveiled Halo Infinite’s single player (with co-op mode coming after launch) and new campaign images and renders of in-game enemies.