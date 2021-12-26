an earthquake in Maranello, towards the farewell day – Libero Quotidiano





Under contract, yes, but without being armored. Charles Leclerc he will be with Ferrari until the end of 2024, but the Monegasque driver would have the right to free himself if the Maranello team did not close the next Constructors’ World Championship in at least third place, the one achieved this year. A scenario, the one advanced by Republic – which would put the Cavallino in serious difficulty. Leclerc, in fact. it is the talent in which he has invested the most.





In any case, according to some rumors, the pilot would be willing to extend the contract until 2026, demonstrating strong confidence in the project. The current 9 million euro seasonal agreement was signed on different assumptions. “We have focused on him for the long term because we are fully convinced that he will be a next world champion. When Ferrari produces a car capable of fighting for the title, Charles will lead that campaign,” the team principal reiterated recently. Mattia Binotto.





The progress, however, must not only be that of the Reds, because Leclerc must also demonstrate definitive growth. On the other hand, there was some error in 2021. Not only that, a few days ago the pilot tested positive for coronavirus: “Currently he feels well, with mild symptoms and is in isolation at home”, read the note from the Cavallino. Leclerc had already tested positive for the virus last winter. Meanwhile, the Binotto team makes it known that Mick Schumacher will share with Antonio Giovinazzi the role of Ferrari reserve driver in 2022. The German, son of the legendary Michael, will continue to race for Haas, “It will be his second season next year, he is a Ferrari driver, coming from the Ferrari academy”, he said Binotto. “I am very happy that he can join the team as a reserve driver whenever necessary, but I hope not.”



