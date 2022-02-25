An Ecuadorian gem will play in France’s Ligue 1 Maiky De La Cruz

The legion of Ecuadorians in Europe continues to grow and now a tricolor jewel will face Messi in Ligue 1.

The great performances of Édison Méndez, Antonio Valencia, Ulises De La Cruz, among others, in European football opened the doors to new generations of Ecuadorian footballers. The legion of tricolors in the old continent is getting bigger and bigger, something that is very good news for our football.

+ It was known how much Barcelona SC would receive for the departure of Fabián Bustos to Santos

+ New opportunity: The Quintero ‘Machine’ close to having a new club

+ Is it close? Liga de Quito has already made a decision on the last foreigner

From a very young age, national players are followed from Europe, and with few or no first-class matches, they are already signed to finish their training in the soccer elite. In the last hours it was known that an Ecuadorian jewel is one signature away from playing at the Stade de Reims in France.

This is Maiky De La Cruz, a youth squad player from Liga de Quito, who is very close to reaching French football, according to FB Radio. The ‘Albos’ and the Stade de Reims have already reached an agreement and all that remains is for the 17-year-old player to put his signature on the contract for his transfer to European football to be completed.

Ulises’s nephew is one of the jewels that the “King of Cups” has in his quarry, so the negotiations were lengthy because he did not want to let him out for any amount of money. De La Cruz only has one game in the first division, but his great conditions made France interested in him and now he will play in the same league as Lionel Messi, Neymar and Kylian Mbappé.