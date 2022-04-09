An Elden Ring player named Will Smith invades and slaps other players

Elden Ring has become an almost inexhaustible source of news after its release a few weeks ago, with the community having a great time while suffering in the Midlands, looking for guides like the one we have in Vandal and also doing all kinds of ” shenanigans” in online mode.

The last occurrence of a player is that of adopt the name Will Smith for encroach to other players, approach them and “slap them(actually punches them) and then runs away from the fight and goes back the way he came, abandoning the other player who is usually puzzled by what happened.

With this this unknown “WILL SMITH” imitates american actor that a week ago he starred in one of the most controversial and historic moments of the Oscars after getting up from his seat and slapping Chris Rock after he made an annoying joke regarding the alopecia of Will’s partner, Jada Pinkett.

Elden Ring, one of the most commented games on Twitter in 2022

This occurrence of the Will Smith of the Midlands is just another example of many that have made Elden Ring Be one of the most talked about games on Twitter in 2022, thanks to both its fans and the great quality of the game. Besides the Elden Ring’s success has also translated into hours of streaming viewingaccumulating during its first month more than 200 million hours viewed on Twitch, the queen platform for video game streaming today.