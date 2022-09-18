An elderly person dies in the Culebra shelter

An elderly person of approximately 82 years of age died this Saturday of an apparent heart attack while he was in the shelter of Snakeenabled by the passage of tropical storm Fiona, confirmed the mayor Edilberto Romero.

“We looked for him because he was living in a little house that was not safe, municipal personnel spoke with him, he decided to move to the shelter. When he was taken to the shelter, that he was making jokes with the people there, apparently he had a heart attack, the paramedics treated him in the area, but they could not do anything, “the mayor explained by telephone with The new day.

The events occurred around noon, he added.

“He was joking that he was 28 years old,” she lamented. “He was alone, because the family and the granddaughter were not in Culebra. He had been alone for a week, we were monitoring him.”

The island municipality enabled its refuge in the Ecological School. Earlier, the mayor had indicated to this newspaper that he had five refugees in two designated rooms.

Regarding the provision of services in the midst of the emergency, Romero stated that they are prepared with a CDT, a doctor, nurses and paramedics. He pointed out that, should a situation occur during the passage of the storm, they would have to wait until the weather conditions were not dangerous.

“What always worries me is people who live alone, pregnant people. We have already removed from Culebra one that was high risk, but we continue little by little, hopefully there will be no type of situation, ”she commented.

The National Weather Service (SNM) in San Juan anticipated that the island municipality could receive between six to eight inches of rain due to the passage of tropical storm Fiona, as well as sustained winds of 35 to 45 miles per hour (mph) and gusts of up to 70 mph.