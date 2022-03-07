An electric train inspired by Formula 1: how racing drives new technology

The new Formula 1 Williams in its first tests of 2022. A company created as an annex of the racing team, develops charging technology for an Australian electric train

Periodically, it is good to do the exercise of asking yourself if all the things that are usually given as certainties, continue to be so. Especially in a world where the technology on the one hand, and the evolution of some social behaviors on the other, they make the scene also changes much more often than before.

In the world of cars, there is an old idea that is usually taken for granted and unquestionable, and that is that “races are the test bench for technology that is then applied to users to improve their daily lives.” But the reality is that the current, precisely It is no longer the same scenario as it was 30 or 40 years ago.because in search of stopping the cost escalationthe technical regulations of the main world categories have limited inventiveness and development.

As if that wasn’t enough, the arrival of electric cars and the landing of Artificial Intelligence applied to autonomous vehicles, further distanced the racing car from a street car , since the world trend of personal mobility, has characteristics almost opposite to what a competition car represents. The comfort, connectivity, and digital devicesfor example, are things that they are not seen on the racetracks. So you could say that There are fewer and fewer solutions that come from competitions to be later transferred to street cars.

However, as never underestimate technologywhere least expected, a development appears that surprises and returns that essence to the automobile competitions as test benches.

The “Infinity train” will be developed by Williams Advanced Engineering, a spin-off of the Willams Formula 1 team.

The place where it appeared is in Australiatechnology provided Williams Advanced Engineering (WAE)a technology company that was born as an appendage of the team Williams Formula 1 Grand Prixand the development will be applied to a freight train. Quite a surprise for the place, the actor and the vehicle.

In January this year, the Australian mining company Fortescue Future Industries (FFI)completed the purchase of WAE, and just a couple of months later, has just announced the first project that both companies will put into operation jointly.

It is about the creation of first zero emissions train in the world called “Infinit train” (infinite train), which is nothing more than a electric train that will artificially charge its battery only once, Because after that It will be able to function thanks to the total regeneration of electrical energy with its own movement along the tracks. This will be possible because the train will use the gravitational energy to fully recharge your battery taking advantage of downhill sections of a certain route.

Each train currently makes the journey, transporting some 40 tons of iron from the deposit to the port in Australia.

The company announced that it will invest around 50 million dollars over the next two years, to carry out technological studies and development costs for the “Infinity Train”

“This train will not only accelerate FFI’s race to reach net-zero emissions by 2030, it will also reduce our operating costs, create maintenance efficiencies and productivity opportunities”said Dr. Andrew Forrestfounder and President of Fortescue Future Industries.

“The ‘Infinity Train’ has the potential to be the most efficient battery electric locomotive in the world. Regenerating electricity on downhill sections will eliminate the need to install renewable power generation and recharging infrastructure, making it a capital efficient solution to eliminate diesel and emissions from our rail operations.”added elizabeth gainesCEO of FFI.

The section in which the electric train will be applied, which will use gravitational energy to recharge its batteries, has many areas with long slopes

Of course, for this technology to be applied, the topography must allow it. Not anywhere could be useful. In this case, the section on which it is planned to implement the “Infinity Train” has a total length of 620 kmwhat are they going from the corporation’s mining area in the Australian mountains to the coast. Along that journey, there have been a lot of long slopes that will favor the system of regenerative recharging of the train.

Thus, the trains that transport about 40 tons of iron, will be able to use the outward journey, when they have all that weight in the wagons, to generate the battery charge, so that once they are at their destination, that electrical energy allows each formation to return empty to the mining area, without having to artificially charge its accumulators.

Energy regeneration is a technology that has developed remarkably since 2014 in Formula 1when they were incorporated hybrid engines, in which the power of the internal combustion engine is complemented with greater proportion every day with that of an electric motor that charges its dynamic regenerators.

The energy regenerator activated at its peak in an Audi e-tron, 100% electric

That technology has spilled over into today’s electric cars, in which with the same links behind the wheel with which the gear changes of conventional cars are made, it is decided the level of regeneration that you want to apply to slow down the car in everyday traffic without applying the brakes.

At audi e-tron what Infobae had a chance to try, with the paddle that is behind the steering wheel on the left side, 25% is recharged at the first point or 50% at the second, while with the paddle on the right side, recharge is lowered from 50% to 25%, or from 25% to 0% if desired.

The technology of race cars, passed to street cars, and from there now to freight trains. Car racing lovers are in for a treat.

