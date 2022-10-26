An email from Angelina Jolie destroying Brad Pitt would have been leaked

It seems that the judicial conflicts between the couple have no end. Angelina Jolie decided to sell a part of the winery in France where they said “yes, I do” when they got married in 2014, and the American actor decided to sue her for not having consulted her decision before.

The Chateau Miraval castle is a splendid vineyard located in the town of Correns, in the south of France, which the actors bought in 2008 and ran a wine business there. For this reason, the 58-year-old actor also accused his 47-year-old ex-partner of damaging his reputation by deciding to sell his part to a stranger. In addition, his family used to spend many summer vacations there, which is why it has a very great emotional burden.

In July 2021 Angelina accused Brad Pitt to block the sale of the farm, preventing them from making decisions or carrying out financial operations that involve and affect the other in the separation process. Given this, the actress’s lawyer mentioned in an interview for the magazine U.S. Weekly that “after all these years of trying to get out of business with her ex-husband on acceptable financial terms, Mrs. Jolie is eager to close the pending deal for sale.”

Through the Tik Tok platform, the mail that the actress wrote where she shares her reasons regarding the sale of her part of French Provence:

“It is the place where we brought the twins home, and where we were married on a plaque in memory of my mother. A place where the promise of what could be lay and where I thought I would grow old. Even now it is impossible to write this without crying. I have treasured my memories of what it was a decade ago. But it is also the place that marks the beginning of the end of our family, and a business that focuses on alcohol, “said the actress emphasizing, to the time, of her husband’s alcohol problems that, it seems, were the trigger that marked the breakup of the couple.

This message is important proof given that there was an agreement between them that if one of the two wanted to sell his part of the property at any time, the other had to be notified.

Brad Pitt argued against the actress mentioning that this was not fulfilled and that her contractual rights were violated. Given this, given Angelina’s action last February of making the sale, he decided to sue her, arguing that it was secretly consensual, and that by selling her part to Teunute del Monto he had no other intentions than to cause her harm.

However, in the message Angelina Jolie He wrote his reasons are argued. This heartwarming email shows that the actress gave her ex-husband notice of her intention to sell her share of her property and that it was very painful given the emotional toll the place has on her family.

