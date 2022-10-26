Entertainment

An email from Angelina Jolie destroying Brad Pitt would have been leaked

It seems that the judicial conflicts between the couple have no end. Angelina Jolie decided to sell a part of the winery in France where they said “yes, I do” when they got married in 2014, and the American actor decided to sue her for not having consulted her decision before.

The Chateau Miraval castle is a splendid vineyard located in the town of Correns, in the south of France, which the actors bought in 2008 and ran a wine business there. For this reason, the 58-year-old actor also accused his 47-year-old ex-partner of damaging his reputation by deciding to sell his part to a stranger. In addition, his family used to spend many summer vacations there, which is why it has a very great emotional burden.

