An email that Angelina Jolie sent to her ex-husband Brad Pitt comes to light

An email Angelina Jolie sent to ex-husband Brad Pitt in the midst of their ongoing battle over Chateau Miraval winery – has surfaced publicly.

A TikTok user under the name @magshrts1 posted some slides showing the content of the message the Oscar-winning actress wrote in January 2021, ‘Entertainment Tonight’ confirmed in a court document.

The ‘Maleficent’ star revealed that she had written the email “not to get emotional” when explaining the reasons for her decision to sell her share of the warehouse.

“It’s the place we brought the twins home to and where we got married on a plaque in memory of my mother,” Jolie wrote. “A place that held the promise of what could be and where I thought I would grow old. Even now it is impossible to write this without crying. I will treasure my memories of what was a decade ago.”

The Los Angeles native said the winery “is also the place that marks the beginning of the end for our family and an alcohol-centric business” and that she had hoped it would “somehow become something that holds us together.” , but now he saw how Pitt “really wanted [que ella] gone and will most likely be delighted to receive this email.

The ‘Eternals’ actress also said that in the previous four years she witnessed “a lot of inconsiderate behaviour” and felt left out of the business side of the winery as “money was being spent in a way that [ella] would not have passed and decisions were made about which [ella] was not consulted.

The actress also stated that she had “felt harmed by the decisions that have been made and that they show no interest in sharing the business or fundamentally changing it into something that is healthier for our children.”

Angelina further wrote that she can no longer “be involved, publicly or privately, in an alcohol-based business, when alcoholic behavior so deeply damaged our family”; and that the “business is therefore beyond anything [ella] can be part, morally and for the good of our family”.

Last February, Angelina was sued by Brad after she sold her share of the winery to Russian oligarch Yuri Shefler and his Stoli Group affiliate, Tenute del Mondo.

The protagonist of ‘The club of the fight’ affirmed in the court documents that, although Angelina promised to contribute 40% of the 28.4 million dollars that they invested in the winery, she had not done any work on the project.

He said the sale also violated a “mutual understanding” in their 2019 divorce agreement in which they agreed not to sell their stake in the venue without each other’s approval.

In September, Jolie’s former company, Nouvel, sued Pitt for $250 million, saying he “has devised a hitherto successful plan” to control the winery.

Jolie and Pitt are the parents of six children: Maddox, 21, Pax, 18, Zahara, 17, Shiloh, 16, and twins Vivienne and Knox, 14.

The stars married in 2014 and separated in 2016, they have been enmeshed in the legal system amid battles over multiple issues for the past six years.