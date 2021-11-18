an email (very dubious) adds anxiety about the fate of the champion- Corriere.it

from Guido Santevecchi, correspondent from Beijing

Since 2 November there has been no news of the former number 1 who reported the former Chinese Deputy Prime Minister Gaoli for rape. Chinese TV publishes a screenshot of a letter, the doubts of Simon, president of the WTA circuit: “It’s hard to believe that she wrote it”

From November 2, the Chinese tennis champion Peng Shuai remains aloneor a screenshot, chased and deleted on the web by the Beijing censorship, with his accusation of sexual will to Mr. Zhang Gaoli, 75-year-old former Deputy Prime Minister and former member of the Communist Party’s Politburo. Faced with the concern, requests for news and a transparent investigation made by the WTA (Women’s Tennis Association) and supported by many foreign colleagues and those who love them, yesterday the Chinese international TV channel responded with another screenshot. The copy of an email that Peng would have sent to the president of the WTA to say that he is fine, that he is not restricted, that he only needs to rest and to prove himself wrong: he would not have suffered aggression.

The message asks to the Association of tennis players to stop dealing with the affair and affirms that “the news published, including that on sexual violence, are not true”.

The text is not very credible: if the star that triumphed a Wimbledon and al Roland Garros was really free, why doesn’t it appear in public? The recipient of the email, WTA president Steve Simon, says the statement released by Chinese TV CGTN “increases my concern about your safety, it’s hard to believe that Peng Shuali actually wrote the email.” The international leader concludes: «Peng must be able to speak freely, he must be listened to, his accusations deserve an investigation“.

In China the name of Peng was blacked out on social networks, searches are blocked. Since November 2nd, his profile has stopped Weibo, on which he had posted his dramatic indictment against the powerful politician, admitting that he had no evidence of the relationship and of the violence but that he wanted to go ahead with the complaint “even at the cost of ending up like an egg that collides with a rock “. The hashtag circulates on Twitter (censored for the Chinese) #WhereIsPengShuai.

The international campaign was joined yesterday by the Japanese star Naomi Osaka and the legendary Billie Jean King; Novak Djokovic said he was “shocked” by the story and the darkness that surrounds it.

The email attributed to Peng Shuai was pulled out of the CGTN, the English-language broadcaster of Beijing state TV. Ordinary Chinese don’t look at it and the rest of the Beijing press did not give any news on this story. The former powerful politician accused by Peng of violence is also silent and unapproachable (he has been retired since 2018). Spokespersons of the Chinese Foreign Ministry replied to questions from foreign correspondents that “they are not informed of the case and that in any case it is not a diplomatic matter”. The usual system of power: silence is the best solution for an embarrassing problem. And if that’s not enough, disinformation can always be added.