An employee drives into a wall with Cristiano Ronaldo’s Bugatti Veyron

While waiting for the resumption of activities in the Premier League, Cristiano Ronaldo is enjoying a well-deserved rest at Bunyola. A corner of paradise located on the island of Majorca, in the Mediterranean Sea.

The villa is rented, but the yacht where he spends most of his time belongs to him.

As well as having his small family with him, the Manchester United striker has made sure that two of his favorite exceptional vehicles are on the trip. We are talking about a Mercedes-Benz G-Class and a Bugatti Veyron Grand Sport Vitesse.

Unfortunately, if the first will return home in the same condition as when it arrived on the island, doubts remain as to the second.

Straight into the wall, the Bugatti

Last week, one of CR7’s employees (probably a bodyguard) hit a brick wall with the shiny Bugatti.

According to several media, it was while taking a sharp bend in a narrow street and at too high speed that the driver lost control.

An error at the wheel of a car that can reach 100 km in 2.6 seconds, it does not forgive. As minimal as it is.

Damn, everyone is ok…but one of Cristiano Ronaldo’s bodyguards lost control and crashed his $2.5 million Bugatti Veyron into a wall this week in Majorca. pic.twitter.com/LoMkNOfMxo —Joe Pompliano (@JoePompliano) June 23, 2022

Cristiano Ronaldo’s Bugatti Veyron crashed into a wall in Majorca The driver – who is reportedly not Ronaldo but one of his bodyguards – lost control, skidded into a wall in the residential estate The supercar was taken away in a blue tarpaulin as police launch investigation pic.twitter.com/gP3msuwVjP — Lilian Chan (@bestgug) June 20, 2022

A costly mistake

Fortunately, the incident did not cause any injuries.

Quoted by RT News, the owner of the damaged residence (it is not the one where Ronaldo stays) affirms that the athlete was cooperative and polite. He of course promised to pay the costs of the damages, even if he was not on the scene at the time of the events.

🚨 An employee of Cristiano Ronaldo has accidentally crashed his Bugatti, worth €2 million, into a wall. 🏎️ The Portuguese was not in the car at the time of the crash and luckily no-one was injured. 📸 @UltimaHoracom pic.twitter.com/ia43gGdxLT — Football Tweet ⚽ (@Football__Tweet) June 20, 2022

The value of the star player’s supercar is estimated at $2.7 million CAD. Like the facade of the house, it will have to be revamped at great expense.

An investigation has been opened to clarify the circumstances of the accident. The story does not say if the offending employee received his 4% or leniency from his boss.

