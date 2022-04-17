An employee of La Fortaleza dies after undergoing a tummy tuck in Colombia

An employee of La Fortaleza died last Thursday after undergoing a tummy tuck in Colombia.

Hazel Mendez Robles She underwent cosmetic surgery last week and, according to what she told her relatives, she only felt sore, but that she was stable.

However, an ulcer would have burst on him on Thursday, causing him to hemorrhage and die. The woman suffered from gastritis, the family told Telenoticias.

The governor Peter Pierluisi announced yesterday, Saturday, the death of the official through her official accounts on social networks.

“Our Fortress is in mourning. We have lost a great public servant committed to her vocation to serve and to help Puerto Rico, Hazel Méndez Robles. We are so sorry for the loss of her.”The president wrote on Twitter.

Likewise, Pierluisi asked for strength for his relatives and assured that he will keep them in his prayers.

“Thank you Hazel, for everything you have done for the town, at La Fortaleza we will continue to honor your dedication by following your example. Rest in peace!”added the chief executive. His functions in the executive mansion were not detailed.

MedlinePlus, the website of the National Library of Medicine of the United States, maintains that abdominoplasty or surgery of the abdominal wall is a “procedure that improves the appearance of stretched, flaccid abdominal (belly) muscles and skin.”

This surgery must be performed in hospitals, requires general anesthesia and takes between two and six hours. After the operation, the hospitalization period fluctuates between one and three days.

“Abdominoplasty is not the same as liposuction, which is another way of extracting fat. But abdominal wall surgery is sometimes combined with liposuction.”clarifies the web page.