An enthusiastic welcome (but no queues) to the Film Festival

The Film Festival (fiestadelcine.com) returned to Spanish commercial theaters this Monday. The four days of reduced priceswith an average ticket price of 3.50 euros, will extend until Thursday, October 6; an excellent opportunity to see first-run movies on their original stage, which fans take advantage of despite the fact that the once sacrosanct ritual of going to the movies seems to be in disuse. Flat-rate digital platforms are a powerful rival.

On the iconic stairs of the Palafox This Monday there were no kilometric rows like in the past. There have been digital points of sale and collection for a long time, and a person from the ‘staff’ stands at the entrance control to indicate to the attendees the location of the chosen room. In the most emblematic cinemas in the center of Zaragoza nearly 1,200 tickets had been sold by mid-afternoon, with three films at the top of the preferences: ‘Avatar’, ‘Model 77’ by Alberto Rodríguez and the documentary ‘Labordeta, a man without more’. Some distance away appeared ‘The Wild Girl’, Brad Pitt’s ‘Bullet Train’, ‘Tadeo Jones 3’ or ‘Journey to Paradise’ with Julia Roberts and George Clooney.

The young Marta Monera and Katia Benaiges chose ‘The Wild Girl’. “I love the cinema -Marta affirmed- but I don’t go to theaters much, I usually shoot more platforms; it is more comfortable to see it at home than to come here”.

The Film Festival reaches a good number of Aragonese theaters. There are Torre Outlet, Grancasa, Puerto Venecia, Aragonia, Palafox and Sala Cervantes in Zaragoza; Cineapolis Cinemundo in Huesca, Cines Victoria in Monzón and Cine Maravillas in Teruel.