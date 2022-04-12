an entry-level gaming keyboard that surprises

Share

A keyboard for tight budgets and for those who do not want to make a large outlay.

Finding a cheap and quality gaming keyboard is not easy, especially if we take into account the number of models from different manufacturers. However, today the protagonist today is none other than the Trust GXT 834 Callaz. It is a gaming keyboard that on paper it promises a lot. Furthermore, it is from type TKL (Tenkeyless), so it doesn’t have a numeric keypad.

This Trust keyboard is not the first of the TKL-type brand, before the GXT 833 Thado was released. That said, Trust has let me test the GXT 834 Callaz and in this review I’ll tell you what I thought. I have used it under all kinds of scenarios and not just for gaming. Will he measure up? If your curiosity is piqued, then I invite you to continue reading to get rid of doubts.

Technical specifications

Trust GXT 834 Callaz 87-key QWERTY keyboard Outemu linear switches (lifetime up to 50 million keystrokes). 8ms response time Illumination with 6 colors and 20 modes (adjustable brightness and speed) USB-A connection (180 centimeter cable) Weight: 659 grams Compatible with Windows, macOS and Chrome OS

Unboxing, first impressions and user experience

The box where this keyboard comes is quite small and we can see a very detailed image of the keyboard at the top. When we open it we find the keyboard well protected so that it does not suffer any damage. Accompanying the Trust GXT 834 Callaz is a quick user guide and, as an accessory, a tool used to remove keys in the hypothetical case that you want to change them in the future.

Once on the table, it is a keyboard that takes up little space. It feels very well built for an entry-level. The top plate is metal, while the lower part is completely made of plastic, as are the keys. By the way, USB cable cannot be removed and this does not convince me. If for whatever reason it breaks, you cannot easily replace it with another, unless you are a handyman and know how to weld. Now, the issue of cable is something very personal and not everyone will think the same.

Like any gaming keyboard It has lighting, and more specifically 6 colors and 20 modes. The brightness and speed of the effects can be adjusted. All this is done by means of a combination of keys. Pressing the FN key + up arrow key increases the brightness, while pressing FN + the up or down arrow key changes the speed.

When it comes to customizing lighting I have missed more options, but it must also be taken into account that this keyboard does not have software that allows further changes in this regard. We can also forget about macros and programming the keys to our liking. Nevertheless, maybe it’s asking too much. Let’s not forget that it is a cheap keyboard and it would not be fair to require some functions that are usually more associated with keyboards of other higher ranges.

Before I have commented that the lower part is completely made of plastic. Well here we find a pair of legs that serve to tilt the keyboard. There is only one level of tilt, while on other keyboards we can find one more level. This is neither good nor bad, but it is worth commenting on it.

We turn to the most important part of a gaming keyboard, at least from my point of view, and it is none other than the switches. This time we find the Outemu Red (linear type). It’s the first time I try these switches and I have loved them. The Outemu brand has black, brown and red switches. Well, these last ones are the ones that this keyboard has and they have been designed for gaming. They stand out for making little noise and for having a very quick response (8 ms), while the travel is only 4 mm.

About my experience of use, you can say that I have used the Trust GXT 834 Callaz as a main keyboard for a few weeks and I have loved it. It not only measures up when we talk about gaming, but also in office automation. I find it very comfortable and the adaptation period, coming from a full-size keyboard, was very fast. I could say that it is an off-road keyboard.

At the gaming level, I put it to the test in titles like Halo Infinite, Cyberpunk 2077, Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy, League of Legends, among others. I can’t say anything bad here. It’s more, could very well pass for a more expensive gaming keyboard. It’s more, have gamemode, which is used to lock the Windows key, the scroll button and the caps lock, in case we accidentally press them while playing. Here Trust has done a great job.

Is the Trust GXT 834 Callaz keyboard worth it? In favor It is a fairly cheap gaming keyboard

quality switches

Very comfortable Against More customization options are missing

Non-removable USB cable Conclusions Trust has pulled a round product out of its sleeve. It is a keyboard that is worth it. It is clear that it is possible to find an entry-level gaming keyboard that is up to par in terms of user experience. It could be better? Of course, yes, but quite possibly at the cost of being more expensive. For the price that it usually has, 44.99 euros, it would not be fair to ask for certain functions and features that other keyboards have that can cost twice as much. The Trust GXT 834 Callaz does not disappoint and I would say that in its price range there are few that overshadow it. It is perfect for tight budgets and also for those looking for a good gaming keyboard for less than 50 euros. If I speak for myself, I can only say that I was pleasantly surprised.

