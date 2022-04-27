An environmental group launches a manifesto for the proper use of NFTs in the video game

NFTs (non-fungible tokens, in Spanish) have become one of the keywords in the video game industry in recent months, a technology that has brought controversy to the sector mainly for two reasons: its clear speculative value and the contamination it causes. provokes its mere existence. Even so, many companies have shown their support for the model play to earnwhich is based on these units of digital files with the owner’s signature on the blockchain: Ubisoft assures that it wants to continue with Quartz, its NFT trading platform, despite the negative response from the community and employees, and others such as Square Enix or Konami are also working with this technology.

Manifesto for the correct implementation of NFTs in video games

Although it is a system surrounded by controversy, there is no doubt that NFTs, the blockchain and cryptocurrencies, as well as the model play to earn, are already part of the video game industry. That is why the environmental group Climate Replaymade up of developers and other industry members, has launched a manifesto for the proper use of NFTs in the video game. Any development studio can sign this commitment as long as it agrees with their values, which recommend not introducing this technology in their projects unless they comply with the following requirements:

Provide significant value to players

That it does not use technology that is intentionally inefficient, resulting in a significant environmental impact.

Don’t adopt artificial scarcity to generate speculative value.

Not dependent on volatile and unregulated cryptocurrencies

Does not disproportionately benefit early adopters or wealthier users/players

That does not perpetuate any of the following negative aspects of the model Play-to-Earn : informal jobs or changing the main purpose of a game from enjoying it to earning money

: informal jobs or changing the main purpose of a game from enjoying it to earning money That it be implemented with transparency and take seriously the concerns of the members of the study.

Guide to understand what NFTs are

In addition to this manifesto, Climate Replay (which is made up mostly of developers from Mojang Studios) has shared an extensive guide to understanding what NFTs are, the blockchain and what is the implication of integrating them into the video game world. It also includes cases of companies that have opted for this technology and a useful infographic to know which companies are for or against.