an error to close Lionhead Studios – Nerd4.life

an error to close Lionhead Studios

To close Lionhead Studios was a error: Microsoft he admitted it several years after what happened to the author team of Fable, through the mouth of some executives of the Redmond company.

The closure of Lionhead Studios in 2016 was therefore a misstep, said Shannon Loftis, General Manager of Global Games Publishing at the time. “We released the first Fable and it was a success, but people still wanted some and that’s why we bought Lionhead. “

“However, after Fable 2 has arrived Kinect and the marriage between the series and the device never really went through, “continued Loftis.” So there was Fable: The Journey, a project driven by the passion of many people but which in my opinion deviated in a way significant from the elements that made the original episodes so popular. ”

“We acquired Lionhead in 2006 and closed it in 2016,” said Sarah Bond, Head of Game Creator Experiences and Ecosystem at Xbox instead. “A couple of years later we stopped to reflect on that experience: what we have learned and how to avoid repeating the same mistakes? “

Phil Spencer actually replied to the question, saying, “When you buy a studio based on what they do best, your job is to help them speed up the way they do it, not make it their own. to help you. “

