An escape to the Metaverse or Mars: the billionaires and the escape from reality

It seems that everyone billionaires of the world their heads hurt, at the same time. It’s been a few months now that an interesting phenomenon has been taking place that has culminated in the (tedious and at times uncomfortable) announcement of the creation of the Metaverse: it gives the feeling that everyone who has the resources to do so wants to suddenly abdicate and leave planet earth . As if a terrible migraine were squeezing the frontal lobe of their brain like a vise, everyone who can do it wants to take the current aspirin and stop experiencing the agony that takes us from the garden of Eden to the dystopian world of Wall-E.

Syndrome of the hinge generation that they tell you, we live in the first person the pre-internet world and we are watching live the arrival of the emergency and boiling point of global warming in which stopping it becomes more of an emergency than a number (of reduction in tons of CO2 emissions) to be negotiated in the Kyoto Protocol or the Paris Agreement.

At this point of the transition, as we said, it seems that everyone is wanting to leave: mark zuckerberg to the Metaverse, Elon Musk to Mars, Jeff Bezos beyond Karaman’s line (and at times partying with his Mexican girlfriend) and Richard Branson from his private island to the stratosphere. Whether it is to the Milky Way or to parallel virtual worlds, it is as if this small celestial sphere had suddenly lost all the allure to which it had accustomed us. And I don’t blame them the images that science shows us of what the world will most likely be around the year 2100, in just 80 years, are not very encouraging : natural disasters, mass extinctions, millions of climate refugees and many other uplifting pictures to entertain us during the post-quarantine.

It is here that we must ask ourselves if this reaction is a simple example of the famous “flight or fight” reflex (fight or flight) what are the most informed among us having? And if so, is the predictive thesis of another of our favorite billionaires the most credible of all that science provides us? Bill Gates announces in his book “How to avoid a climatic disaster” that the math to stop a collapse of our planet, with the technology we have today, just doesn’t close .

We now have to work not only on reducing our carbon footprint but also on C02 capture technologies. There is no other way to keep us below the famous 3 degrees of climatic increase in the next century, which, if not happening, would take us to a catastrophic terrain and completely unknown by the current civilization.

Given the size of the challenge, it is as if some feel that getting off this little blue ball is the easiest way out , or the only one that allows their reptilian brain (the one that tells us that escape is the best way out available) to the problem. This being the case, it is difficult to maintain an optimistic posture on the subject, or at least look Medusa in the eye (metaphor for facing problems directly knowing that one is risking one’s life in the matter). In this way, it is understandable that the generations that are going to have to deal directly with this problem are in a state of permanent numbness looking at the ubiquitous screens that the modern world offers us or in a state of chronic rage and discontent manifested in expressions such as Greta Thumberg and her refusal to listen to any excuse from “the adults”.

The forecast is not encouraging and the prospects that we can all agree on a plan in time to avoid a climate crisis are bleak. And yet all our favorite billionaires At the same time that they try to escape from the surrounding reality to distant worlds, they find themselves doing huge stakes in pursuit of a change of course. As if a light of irrational hope invaded their space and for a second calmed their headaches, it’s as if everyone understood that there is no planet b. Or if there is, we are far from conquering it and, most likely, it would be ridiculously uncomfortable, arid, insipid, inhospitable and… I keep thinking of adjectives to describe a frozen and gaseous tundra in which absolutely everything wants to kill us. Let’s see what I mean by this.

Planet B is a theoretical possibility. Harvard Physicist Michio Kaku, using the Kardashev scale, understands that if we became what he calls a level 3 civilization (that is, that not only manages all the available energy on its planet, but was able to colonize the neighborhood of its galaxy) we could find available planets.

In fact, we have even quantified the odds of finding other planets with conscious life or with the characteristics to support life. It is called the Drake’s equation and is basically used to quantify the possibility of life in the Milky Way (although the parameters can be extended beyond our galaxy). Multiply the number of known planets, by the possibility that a planet has an atmosphere, and a sun…so until you reconstruct the possibility that there is a planet that allows life as we know it. And, believe it or not, today we believe that There are about 2000 million (theoretical) planets in which life would be possible and whom we will undoubtedly explore one day (if we manage to reach the end of the century).

Yes folks, planet B exists in theory, but we were born too early to see the era of space exploration flourish and too late to completely stop the global warming that would sabotage it. And, even so, while we look at the possibility of planet B in the distance, we continue to bet on saving planet A . And there is a lot of work to be done in that regard. It seems that our billionaires understand that the idea that living on Mars or the Moon is probably not as comfortable or picturesque and that it still is. is it worth slowing down the process of global warming to give us time to think of better solutions for carbon capture.

From Elon and his electric cars and lithium batteries to the most important fund to finance projects associated with combating climate change -the Earth Fund- founded by Bezos in January 2020, there are countless examples of billionaires trying to influence and leave their mark on the world. theme.

While they continue to dream of opening a Tesla plant and Amazon distribution center in Urania in the next millennium, they are pouring huge amounts of money into trying to repair the damage civilization has done to their ecosystem and extend our future horizon. survival a few thousand years longer. And while they escape to parallel universes, they return to Planet A, because Planet A is the only one available today.

Since the beginning of the space race many space travelers have described something called the Overview effect. This effect, which astronauts suffer when seeing the earth from space, is summed up in a expanded awareness that all limits that exist on maps are fictitious yes It is a deep cognitive change in which they can let go of the narratives that support the idea of ​​national identity and understand everything “as it is”. Those who narrate this effect in the first person speak of having understood, almost for the first time, what we are talking about when we say the word uniqueness.

In this sense, perhaps the exit to space in the short term will not be just a lot of burned energy and space junk around the atmosphere…plus some nice pictures of supernovae. We are left to embrace the hope that all this space tourism awakens in more and more individuals with the ability to impact and influence the destiny of our planet a sense of unity and the urgency to work more in the direction of staying than in the direction of leaving. go away

I am pretty sure that life on Saturn, with its heap of asteroids and radiation wanting to kill us all the time, is much less friendly than a weekend trekking in Patagonia. And maybe we just need to compare it to the awful weight on the knees of a walk in the gravitational environment of Jupiter, but Planet A, by the time we make it off our screens, needs us to start looking at it a little more.