An Ethereum ETF Coming Soon? From FinanciaLounge

The debut of the first Bitcoin futures ETF has given new impetus to the cryptocurrency par excellence, which currently travels around $ 62,000. But Wall Street, as we know, never sleeps and in the investment world there are already those who are thinking of a new ETF on Ethereum futures, another well-known cryptocurrency, which currently travels at around $ 4,200.

FUTURES EXCHANGED IN CHICAGO

Ethereum, conceived as a platform to facilitate contracts and applications via its own currency, currently has a much smaller capitalization than the Bitcoin. But according to many experts, given the practically boundless field of application, it also has important growth opportunities. Like Bitcoin, by the way, Ethereum futures are traded on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange (CME) …

** This article was written by FinanciaLounge