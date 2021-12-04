“An even more exciting victory than Juve. Great sportsmanship of the public”

The Atalanta coach, Gian Piero Gasperini, is radiant to the microphones of SKY after the victory with Napoli for 2-3. “Is this better or Juve? They were two very difficult matches, two great teams. I have to say tonight with Napoli, it was even more exciting, played really well by them.”

Scudetto?

“We think of the Champions League which Wednesday is a game from the inside out, it is decisive, while the championship is long. Winning in Turin, then in Naples, are beautiful gold medals. Everyone talks about the Scudetto in this way, but there is a reality : we have never been first in the standings, the day we arrive first in the standings we will be able to say that we will fight for the Scudetto. Inter were first, Milan first, Napoli also. At most we were second, last year . When we are first I will throw the veil. We have never been there, first in the standings. We will not back down, but it is a fact. Four points are a lot with these teams. “

In the renewal of the contract there is the Scudetto award …

“Who told you this? I think Percassi put it on, but he put it down.”

This was a great match, football is improving thanks to her.

“We gave the applause to the public for what they gave us at the end of the match. To both teams, to us who were on the pitch. I remember in Naples, there has always been this great sportsmanship. I think tonight’s was a very good match, I’ll see it again for sure. When you win it’s even better. “

Is she the most beautiful in the league?

“For us certainly yes, but there will be others. There are teams in our league that play football well this year. I think the league has improved a lot. Atalanta gives me the opportunity to play my game. A defender. he can fit in with quality, he won’t have that of Ilicic, but this is something to achieve. I have to thank my players. “