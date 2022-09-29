An eventful love story with a happy ending – Metro Ecuador

Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds They are one of the most admired and praised couples in Hollywood for the beautiful family they have formed with their three daughters: James, Inez and Betty, and the 11 years of Romance they carry, clean of scandals.

Both have boasted in their social networks his complicity and good sense of humorwhich has made them win the hearts of their followers and have shown that they are the perfect couple.

In times of pandemic They showed some of their activities together and in one of their posts you can see Ryan painting her hair wife.

The love story of Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively

Blake it was not the first wife of the actor. Among 2008 and 2011was married to Scarlett Johansson, while , Lively had had a relationship of similar duration with her partner in Gossip Girl Penn Badgley followed by a brief romance with Leonardo Dicaprio.

Both coincided in the recordings of the film ‘Green Lantern’ from where a beautiful friendship arose, but it was not until a dinner together where each one was with different coupleswhen they realized that they were with the people incorrect.

“I remember it was funny because a year later Green Lantern had come and gone and we were still single. We went on a double date. She had a date with another guy and I had a date with another girl. It was the most awkward because there were fireworks between us. It was weird at first, but we had been friends for a long time. I think it’s the best way to have a relationship: start as friends,” Ryan said.

From that moment they started a indestructible romance and in 2012 They celebrated their wedding.

“Right now, I have a lot of peace. I’ve never been so happy in my life,” Lively said.

The paternity united them even more, and even made the famous feel more in love with his wife.

“I don’t usually throw up declarations of love, but when we had that baby I felt more in love with my wife than ever in my life. I couldn’t believe it,” he mentioned on The Late Show with David Letterman.